UK PM to meet social media bosses over online child safety

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will hold talks on Thursday with representatives from social media firms to press them to do more to keep children safe online, as calls grow for a ban on under-16s using the platforms.

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"Today is about making sure social media companies step up and take responsibility," Starmer said ahead of the meeting with senior figures from Meta, TikTok, X and other firms.

"The consequences of failing to act are stark. We owe it to parents, and to the next generation, to put children's safety first -- because they won't forgive us if we don't."

The government is considering new restrictions on popular social media apps with ministers under pressure from some to introduce an Australia-style ban.

Australia in December became the first nation to prohibit people under the age of 16 from using immensely popular and profitable social media platforms.

Starmer has not ruled out a ban but is waiting for the outcome of a public consultation, due to close on May 26.

He said last month he was "very keen" to tackle addictive features following a landmark US ruling that found Meta and YouTube liable for harming a young woman.

"For parents, the stakes could not be higher -- this is about whether children grow up supported and safe online or exposed to harm with no one taking responsibility," Starmer's office added.

The two chambers of Britain's parliament are currently in a stand-off over whether the government should follow Australia.

The unelected upper House of Lords voted in favour of prohibiting social media for under-16s for a second time last month, piling pressure on the government to follow suit.

But MPs in the House of Commons, where Starmer's Labour party enjoys a huge majority, have rejected the proposal twice.

AFP