logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

UK PM to meet social media bosses over online child safety

WORLD
41 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer speaks, in Deal, Britain, May 10, 2024. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File Photo
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer speaks, in Deal, Britain, May 10, 2024. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File Photo

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will hold talks on Thursday with representatives from social media firms to press them to do more to keep children safe online, as calls grow for a ban on under-16s using the platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"Today is about making sure social media companies step up and take responsibility," Starmer said ahead of the meeting with senior figures from Meta, TikTok, X and other firms.

"The consequences of failing to act are stark. We owe it to parents, and to the next generation, to put children's safety first -- because they won't forgive us if we don't."

The government is considering new restrictions on popular social media apps with ministers under pressure from some to introduce an Australia-style ban.

Australia in December became the first nation to prohibit people under the age of 16 from using immensely popular and profitable social media platforms.

Starmer has not ruled out a ban but is waiting for the outcome of a public consultation, due to close on May 26.

He said last month he was "very keen" to tackle addictive features following a landmark US ruling that found Meta and YouTube liable for harming a young woman.

"For parents, the stakes could not be higher -- this is about whether children grow up supported and safe online or exposed to harm with no one taking responsibility," Starmer's office added.

The two chambers of Britain's parliament are currently in a stand-off over whether the government should follow Australia.

The unelected upper House of Lords voted in favour of prohibiting social media for under-16s for a second time last month, piling pressure on the government to follow suit.

But MPs in the House of Commons, where Starmer's Labour party enjoys a huge majority, have rejected the proposal twice. 

AFP

UKPMsocial mediabossesonlinechild safety

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, talks to young advocates during a visit to Batyr, a mental health engagement programme, at Swinburne University of Technology in Hawthorn, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, April 16, 2026. Jonathan Brady/Pool via Reuters
Prince Harry praises Australia's leadership on social media ban as Meghan tells of online bullying
WORLD
4 hours ago
Nvidia GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip is displayed at the company's GTC conference in San Jose, California, U.S., March 19, 2025. REUTERS/Max A. Cherney
AI-driven chip shortage slowing efforts to get world online: GSMA
WORLD
15-04-2026 15:36 HKT
Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla leave St George's Chapel, in Windsor, west of London, after attending the Easter Matins Service, on April 5, 2026. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali / POOL / AFP)
UK king to address Congress on US trip marking 'shared history': palace
WORLD
15-04-2026 12:39 HKT
UNIFIL vehicles drive on a main road in Qlayaa, amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, as the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran continues, in Qlayaa, southern Lebanon, March 27, 2026. REUTERS/Karamallah Daher
Canada, UK, Australia and Japan call for 'urgent end to hostilities in Lebanon'
WORLD
15-04-2026 11:03 HKT
A car drives near wind turbines on a power station near Yumen, Gansu province, China September 29, 2020. Picture taken September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
China opposed to UK's rejection of Ming Yang wind turbine factory plan
CHINA
14-04-2026 15:53 HKT
Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (L) arrive to a bilateral meeting at Diaoyutai Guest House in Beijing, China, 11 April, 2025. ANDRES MARTINEZ CASARES/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Xi meets Spain PM in China as Madrid seeks stronger ties
CHINA
14-04-2026 11:33 HKT
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks to the media at the airport in Doha, Qatar on April 10, 2026. (Photo by Alastair Grant / POOL / AFP)
UK to shelve Chagos handover after Trump criticism
WORLD
11-04-2026 19:35 HKT
Britain's Defence Secretary John Healey delivers a statement on recent UK operational activity, he said the UK and allies monitored a Russian attack submarine and two spy submarines in the North Atlantic for a month before they retreated, at 9 Downing Street in Westminster, central London, Britain, April 9, 2026. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS
UK's Healey says U.S. 'absolutely locked' into NATO
WORLD
10-04-2026 20:05 HKT
Instagram app icon is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken October 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo
Meta pulls ads aimed at recruiting plaintiffs for social media addiction lawsuits
WORLD
10-04-2026 15:54 HKT
Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP A member of the Royal Collection Trust staff poses with a display of evening gowns, during a media preview of the exhibition 'Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style' at the King’s Gallery in Buckingham Palace in London on April 9, 2026.
'Sartorial diplomacy' on show in expo of late UK queen's fashion
WORLD
10-04-2026 13:53 HKT
220 beneficiaries take over 240 trips monthly under HK's $2 scheme, one rides 600 times
NEWS
17 hours ago
Over half of Hong Kong’s top officials now use Chinese-made electric vehicles
NEWS
14-04-2026 19:12 HKT
Zhou Yalin and Wang Chuanfu in 2018
Chinese auto giant BYD's female CFO earns more than its founder last year
FINANCE
15-04-2026 19:12 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.