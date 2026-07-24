logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

EU accuses TikTok of exposing children to risks online

WORLD
30 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
A TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The European Union on Friday accused TikTok of failing to protect children since their account settings expose them to risks like cyberbullying and predatory behaviour -- putting the company at risk of a large fine.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The EU said minors' accounts should only be visible to those they have given permission. Children aged 13 and over can use TikTok.

"A high level of protection should not be an opt-in; it should be the default," EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen said in a statement.

TikTok insisted it was committed to protecting minors online.

The EU has intensified its efforts to protect minors with new rules expected later this year that will ban children under the age of 13 using social media.

Brussels began its probe into Chinese-owned TikTok in 2024 under the Digital Services Act (DSA) -- a content law and major weapon in the EU's boosted legal armoury that it has deployed to rein in Big Tech in recent years.

Under the DSA, children's account settings have, by default, the strongest safety and security protections.

"TikTok's account settings fail to meet this standard, as they expose minors' accounts and content too widely," the EU said in its preliminary view.

The EU found during the investigation that minors can make their account public, meaning anyone with or without a TikTok account can see their content.

Even when children choose to make their accounts private, they can be "easily found" through other users' "following" and "followers" lists.

"TikTok's settings continue to expose them to risks -– including unwanted contact, cyberbullying, or predatory behaviour," the EU warned.

Brussels told TikTok to adjust the default settings for minors' "public" accounts, making them only visible to users whom the child has accepted.

A TikTok spokesperson said teen accounts have more than 50 preset privacy and safety features and stressed under-18 accounts were private by default.

"We will review these preliminary findings as we continue to engage constructively" with the EU, the spokesperson added.

 

- EU's age-check app -

 

If the EU's views on TikTok are confirmed, the EU can slap a fine of up to six percent of the company's total worldwide annual turnover.

The EU already took an unprecedented step in February against TikTok when it told the platform to change its addictive design or face heavy fines.

Meta has faced similar scrutiny after Brussels told the tech titan two weeks ago to change its addictive design features such as infinite scrolling.

The mood in Europe is turning against letting younger children access social media and other digital platforms. France this week became the first EU nation to block social media for under-15s.

Experts tasked by EU chief Ursula von der Leyen recommended earlier this month that the 27-country bloc should prohibit children under the age of 13 from having their own social media accounts.

Von der Leyen is due to announce in September what the EU's approach will be but has indicated that she backed the experts' recommendations.

The EU is also preparing to rollout an age verification app across the bloc to make sure platforms check the ages of users before accessing platforms.

AFP

EUTikTokchildrenrisksonline

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Temasek logo is seen in this illustration taken November 30, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Temasek eyes defence deals as Europe boosts military spending, executive says
FINANCE
6 hours ago
JD.COM logo is seen in this illustration taken, February 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com given notice of EU concerns over Ceconomy takeover
FINANCE
22-07-2026 20:37 HKT
The logo of AliExpress is seen inside the company's office in Moscow, Russia July 9, 2020. Picture taken July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo
China says it has expressed its strong dissatisfaction to EU over AliExpress fine
FINANCE
22-07-2026 15:45 HKT
Photo by BAY ISMOYO / AFP This photo taken on June 23, 2026 shows a traditional Sumba house with its tall central roof at Tanggedu village in East Sumba, East Nusa Tenggara.
Inside Indonesia's slave island: 'I want my children to be free'
WORLD
21-07-2026 13:03 HKT
AliExpress. Reuters
AliExpress hit with US$629 million EU fine over sales of illegal, counterfeit products
FINANCE
20-07-2026 19:07 HKT
A woman stands in front of a Google logo during a media reception at the Google France headquarters ahead of the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit in Paris, France, February 9, 2025. REUTERS
Google required to open up to AI, search engine rivals under EU-mandated changes
FINANCE
16-07-2026 22:00 HKT
EU flags flutter in front of European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany July 18, 2024. REUTERS/Jana Rodenbusch.
EU drafts plan to double electrification rate, cut oil and gas use
ESG
16-07-2026 21:27 HKT
Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP This photo illustration taken on April 17, 2025 shows the TikTok logo displayed on a screen at a residential property in Guildford, south of London.
UK opens probe into TikTok's child safety measures
WORLD
16-07-2026 19:03 HKT
Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and Reddit applications are displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken on December 9, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/Illustration/File Photo
Australia finds serious gaps in Big Tech response to online child sexual abuse
WORLD
14-07-2026 11:22 HKT
Wind turbines used to generate electricity are seen at a wind farm in Guazhou, 950km (590 miles) northwest of Lanzhou, Gansu Province September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
EU curbs on Chinese components risk halting renewables rollout in poorer countries, industry warns
ESG
09-07-2026 18:05 HKT
(File photo)
Potential Tropical Storm Noul may pass within 300km of HK this Sun
NEWS
23-07-2026 13:58 HKT
Man flees Amoy Plaza watch shop with $152,000 Rolex after feigning interest as customer
NEWS
7 hours ago
HKO to issue T1 signal at 8.40pm as Noul approaches
NEWS
9 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.