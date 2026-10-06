logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

War-weary northern Israelis rethink loyalty to Netanyahu before election

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by ALEXI J. ROSENFELD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 81st session of the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters on September 24, 2026 in New York City.
Photo by ALEXI J. ROSENFELD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 81st session of the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters on September 24, 2026 in New York City.

On Israel's border with Lebanon where Hezbollah fired thousands of rockets and drones, previous backers of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu say they are rethinking how they will vote in the first election since the war.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"Many I know were right-wing and were Bibi supporters, and today they're not," said plant nursery owner Sigal Malachi, using a nickname for Israel's longest-serving premier.

In traditional strongholds of Netanyahu support, many told AFP they could no longer back his right-wing government in the October 27 vote, accusing it of failing to secure a lasting quiet with the militants.

Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Lebanese militant group, began firing into Israel in October 2023 in support of Hamas following the deadliest-ever attack on the country.

The barrages altered life in northern communities, displacing tens of thousands of Israelis and forcing people like Malachi to close shop for several years.

Northern Israelis are accustomed to incoming fire from the Lebanese side of the border, but they say that round of conflict was more intense.

"We grew up with Katyushas (rockets) and bombs," said Malachi, whose plant nursery reopened in March.

"This war was different."

She described that "if you went outside, within a second you'd be running" for shelter.

The war was halted with a fragile ceasefire in November 2024, but evacuees were not allowed home until early 2025.

Life began slowly returning to normal, until the northern front reopened after the outbreak of the Iran war.

Maxim Zarbaylov, who was born in the former Soviet Union but has long lived in Nahariya, the northernmost Israeli town on the Mediterranean, is among those wavering.

"All my life I voted for (Likud), for Bibi Netanyahu... But this year I want to vote for (Gadi) Eisenkot," he said, referring to the former military chief who is Netanyahu's main election rival.

Hezbollah has repeatedly dragged Lebanon into conflicts with Israel, most recently in March with rocket fire at Israel in support of Iran.

Israel has in turn seized what it calls a "security zone" in Lebanon, where authorities say Israeli attacks have killed more than 4,300 people.

At least 48 Israeli civilians and 30 soldiers have died on the Lebanese front since 2023.

 

- 'Psychological catastrophe' -

 

The prolonged violence has left border residents in limbo.

"After October 7 we don't sleep well anymore," Malachi said.

"I've thought about leaving. But the roots are so deep that I'm staying."

In Shlomi, an Israeli border town, the enemy is a tangible presence behind a hill.

Shadi Tuma, who owns a supermarket there, prides himself on running the only one that remained open.

"This area is under a trauma we haven't seen before. There's anger. The government is unable to provide a comprehensive response," he said.

"It's a huge psychological catastrophe. Not everyone is able to cope with a war that lasts three years."

The war has cracked the local support base for Netanyahu, Tuma said.

In the last elections in 2022, the premier's Likud party won 43 percent of the vote in Shlomi, compared with 23 percent nationwide.

Residents who backed Netanyahu "now want change because they no longer trust this government," Tuma said.

He said the high cost of living was a major complaint.

"Many people I see are struggling to make it to the end of the month."

For Tuma, the conflict is also personal.

He was born in Lebanon, the son of a fighter with the South Lebanon Army, a militia that fought alongside Israel in the 1980s and that had many fighters granted Israeli citizenship.

 

- 'Feel protected' -

 

The war could have shifted longstanding political loyalties in towns like Nahariya, a sleepy resort of about 70,000 people.

In 2022, 38 percent of voters there chose Likud.

But Zarbaylov says there is anger over the failure to stop Hamas' unprecedented assault on the country.

"What happened on October 7, Bibi could have prevented it, but he didn't," he said.

"The army, the top commanders, the chief of staff, could have prevented it."

Others believe only the current hawkish coalition can protect them.

Patrice Haddad retired to Nahariya from Paris a year ago, drawn by the town's "charm".

Israel's "Law of Return" allows any Jew anywhere in the world to immigrate and automatically receive citizenship.

Adjusting to life under the rockets was not simple at first.

"We were told we had 30 seconds to find shelter" after sirens blared, he said. "In reality, sometimes we only had 15, sometimes less."

For his first election as an Israeli, he has made his choice.

"The left in Israel has done a lot of harm, it wanted to give up territories," he said.

"It's important to vote for the right, because for me, with a government like Netanyahu's, we will feel protected."

AFP

War-wearyIsraelisloyaltyNetanyahuelection

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A plane, carrying passengers who were on the FlyDubai aircraft bound for Israel from the United Arab Emirates, which was diverted to Saudi Arabia following an emergency signal, arrives at the Ben Gurion International Airport, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, September 30, 2026. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israel's Netanyahu Co-pilot of flydubai plane underwent radical Islamist indoctrination
WORLD
02-10-2026 11:17 HKT
Indian pilot Smit Machchhar. Photo: Reuters
Netanyahu and Modi hail Indian flydubai pilot as hero
WORLD
02-10-2026 06:37 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Israel's Netanyahu: Co-pilot of flydubai plane underwent radical Islamist indoctrination
WORLD
02-10-2026 06:32 HKT
A plane, carrying passengers who were on the FlyDubai aircraft bound for Israel from the United Arab Emirates, which was diverted to Saudi Arabia following an emergency signal, arrives at the Ben Gurion International Airport, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, September 30, 2026. REUTERS/Ammar
Israel vows to get to 'root' of flydubai attack, UAE launches investigation
WORLD
01-10-2026 15:13 HKT
A plane, carrying passengers who were on the FlyDubai aircraft bound for Israel from the United Arab Emirates, which was diverted to Saudi Arabia following an emergency signal, on the tarmac as it arrives at the Ben Gurion International Airport, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, September 30, 2026. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Netanyahu and Modi hail Indian flydubai pilot as hero
WORLD
01-10-2026 13:03 HKT
A flydubai flight bound for Dubai is seen before taking off from Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv on September 30, 2026. (AFP)
Netanyahu says one flydubai pilot wanted to crash plane, 'major disaster' averted
WORLD
30-09-2026 21:39 HKT
A giant electoral poster for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party with the slogan "no surrender" is displayed on the facade of a building in Tel Aviv on September 29, 2026 during campaigns ahead of the October 2026 legislative elections. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP)
Rival says Netanyahu 'fear-mongering' over warning of pre-vote attack
WORLD
30-09-2026 13:39 HKT
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on as he speaks with reporters, on the day of his address to a joint meeting of Congress at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2024. REUTERS/Craig Hudson/File Photo
Using old election playbook, Netanyahu projects image as Israel's protector despite Hamas attack
WORLD
29-09-2026 18:02 HKT
Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 81st session of the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters on September 24, 2026 in New York City. World leaders have gathered in New York for the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly, with this year's global issues ranging from the threat of artificial intelligence to the continued wars in Ukraine and Gaza. Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images/AFP
Israel's Netanyahu denounces enemies, allies in fiery UN speech
WORLD
25-09-2026 13:35 HKT
Protesters hold images of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump during a demonstration on the day of Netanyahu's address to the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York, on September 24, 2026. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)
Hollywood stars among 100 arrested in NY anti-Netanyahu protest
WORLD
25-09-2026 10:16 HKT
Abby Choi's remains found in soup pots with carrots, court hears
NEWS
05-10-2026 13:53 HKT
Kyren Wilson (left) and Director of Immigration Benson Kwok Joon-fung
Snooker world champion Kyren Wilson becomes HK resident through talent scheme
NEWS
04-10-2026 13:03 HKT
(File photo)
September heat ranks among highest on record as Hong Kong turns drier
NEWS
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.