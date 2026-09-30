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WORLD

Rival says Netanyahu 'fear-mongering' over warning of pre-vote attack

WORLD
28 mins ago
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A giant electoral poster for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party with the slogan "no surrender" is displayed on the facade of a building in Tel Aviv on September 29, 2026 during campaigns ahead of the October 2026 legislative elections. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP)
A giant electoral poster for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party with the slogan "no surrender" is displayed on the facade of a building in Tel Aviv on September 29, 2026 during campaigns ahead of the October 2026 legislative elections. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP)

Israel's opposition chief early Wednesday accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of fear-mongering after he alleged that enemies may attack before October 27 elections.

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Netanyahu, who polls show is in a close race to hold on to power, has issued warnings in recent weeks to Iran, the militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah and even the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority, vowing retaliation in case of an attack.

Israel has kept striking Gaza and Lebanon, and Netanyahu has also stepped up his tone against the leaders of Turkey, Syria and Qatar.

Parliamentary opposition leader Yair Lapid requested an urgent security briefing after Netanyahu alleged a potential attack, in a video the right-wing prime minister made Tuesday in front of a fighter-jet at a base.

Lapid, speaking after the late-night meeting with Netanyahu, said he was certain elections will take place on time and that "there is no reason to panic the public".

He again accused Netanyahu of failing to heed warnings of the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023 -- the deadliest ever against Israel, which has responded with a massive military campaign in Gaza.

"Netanyahu ignored every warning before October 7 and now, 28 days before the election, he's suddenly busy fear-mongering," Lapid said.

"I of course will not violate the confidentiality of the security briefing but it must be said -- security threats must be handled professionally and responsibly," Lapid said.

Israeli military bases "are not the setting for election videos", Lapid said.

Lapid, a centrist former prime minister, is one of a number of opposition players in the election, with former military chief Gadi Eisenkot emerging as Netanyahu's most formidable rival.

Netanyahu's office said he provided the briefing alongside military leaders to Lapid soon after the opposition leader has requested it in response to Netanyahu's remarks.

"During the intelligence update, alerts of possible attacks on the various fronts ahead of the elections were presented in detail," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

In his video earlier Tuesday, Netanyahu said: "We have indications that ahead of the elections our enemies will try to attack us."

"I am sending you a message: Don't mess with us, not now and not ever. Our long arm will reach you anywhere, anytime," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump in late February launched a war on Iran, which retaliated with weeks of missile and drone attacks against Israel.

Iran and Israel have not struck each other since April even as a ceasefire that Tehran's clerical government reached with Washington crumbles elsewhere in the region.

 

- Warning to Hamas abroad -

 

Separately, Defence Minister Israel Katz issued a video statement threatening leaders of Hamas based outside Gaza, after the military said it had killed a commander in the north of the territory overnight.

"Hamas leaders abroad are also in the crosshairs. None of these despicable murderers, who played a central role in the October 7 massacre, should die peacefully in their beds," Katz said.

"Once, they were spared because of a mishap -- but the next time will come, and they too will be sent to the depths of hell," he added, in an apparent reference to an Israeli airstrike against a gathering of top Hamas leaders in Qatar in September 2025.

The strike in Doha killed a Qatari security officer and five Hamas members, but none of the group's top officials.

It also angered the Trump administration, which has close ties with Qatar and moved to secure a Gaza ceasefire announcement that has reduced but not ended Israeli strikes.

AFP

RivalNetanyahufear-mongeringwarningpre-vote attack

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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