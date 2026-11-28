Poutine, the famous Canadian gravy-soaked French fry dish, will soon be headed to the International Space Station as "a special treat" for astronaut Joshua Kutryk, the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) said Friday.

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But the dish, a product of the French-speaking province of Quebec, has been modified for the trip.

While poutine is traditionally made with fries, gravy and cheese curds, the CSA worked with Quebec chef Yves Lowe to develop a dairy-free "space vegan poutine" to comply with guidelines for food that can be sent to the space station.

"I pictured Josh eating his poutine and feeling a bit more at home," Lowe, who is also the head chef for the NHL's Montreal Canadiens, posted on Instagram.

The freeze-dried poutine is scheduled to head to space as part of a resupply mission due to take off this weekend.

AFP