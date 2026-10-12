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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

US reverses course on Britain's testing of AI models, Telegraph says

WORLD
3 hours ago
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American AI developers can give the British government early access to AI models for safety testing without running afoul of US President Donald Trump's administration, the Telegraph newspaper said on Sunday.

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The Trump administration has reversed a decision that requested developers such as OpenAI and Anthropic not to share new AI models with Britain's AI Security Institute before release, the newspaper said.

The change signals a softer stance by the Trump administration on international AI safety efforts, giving US developers greater latitude to cooperate with Britain as policymakers grapple with how to oversee the increasingly powerful technology.

Spokespersons for Trump, OpenAI and Anthropic did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Britain's AI Security Institute, set up after the world's first AI safety summit in 2023, tests the most advanced AI models to evaluate their capabilities and the risk of misuse.

Trump has repeatedly dismissed calls for binding safety requirements on AI developers, a position that appears to be shifting.

His newly launched AI task force said on Friday developers must report security incidents with their AI models.

(Reuters)

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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