US President Donald Trump on Tuesday bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's top civilian honor, to Rudy Giuliani, a close ally and a former mayor of New York City.

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Giuliani, who led America's largest city from 1994-2001, is perhaps best known for cracking down on New York's organized crime, including the notorious mafia, and for handling the aftermath of the September 11, 2001, attacks.

However, the former prosecutor and ex-personal attorney for Trump fell from grace after spreading misinformation about the 2020 election, and was ordered in 2023 to pay $148 million in damages for defamation related to his election fraud claims.

"Doing the right thing for others has been my guiding light," Giuliani, 82, said in a post on X from the medal ceremony in the White House's Oval Office.

While working for Trump, Giuliani was one of the main leaders behind the attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election won by Democrat Joe Biden.

He was disbarred from practicing law in New York and Washington as a result of his actions, and he was indicted on charges related to the 2020 election in Arizona.

But Trump issued a federal pardon to Giuliani last year upon his return to office.

"Mayor Rudy Giuliani is a dedicated public servant whose decisive leadership has left a lasting impact on New York City and our nation," White House spokesperson Olivia Wales said in a statement.

AFP