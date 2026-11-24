Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney invited a Donald Trump impersonator on stage during a weekend press gala, a move one critic said risks provoking a president known to bristle at being mocked.

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Carney was making a lighthearted speech at the Canadian equivalent of the White House Correspondents' Dinner when he announced he was pressing an "emergency comedy button."

Comedian Mark McKinney, who impersonates Carney, came out first, followed by Trump impersonator Mark Critch, who appears on the long-running Canadian sketch comedy show "This Hour Has 22 Minutes."

"We've got two Carneys here, it's a disaster," Critch joked as Trump, before taking shots at Washington's controversial ambassador to Canada and the White House press secretary vacancy, after Katie Zacharia left the role in just five days.

With the United States and Canada still locked in a trade war, Critch offered some comic assurances about an impending pact.

"Mark, we're gonna have an incredible deal," he said, mimicking Trump. "There's only one thing standing in the way -- me, because I'm crazy."

The bit appeared to go down well with reporters in Ottawa, but one of Carney's political rivals was unimpressed.

"I think provoking President Trump is arrogant, stupid and not funny," said Yves-Francois Blanchet, the leader of the separatist Bloc Quebecois.

He noted that Trump's tariffs, including those affecting an aluminum industry central to Quebec's economy, are causing real economic pain.

"Quebec is paying the highest price for these tariffs...which should not be inflamed with bad jokes," Blanchet said.

Trump and Carney have both offered optimism that trade talks are progressing, but there were similarly positive comments in the days before negotiations collapsed in August.

Canada wants relief from tariffs on key sectors, notably autos, but Ottawa has warned that completely removing the levies is unlikely and the Canadian economy needs to adjust to a permanently altered trading relationship with the United States.

AFP