Oscar contender "Everest: The Other Side" begins as a paean to the grace and beauty of mountains, seen through the eyes of those who challenge themselves to conquer them.

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But when one of the protagonists dies, the documentary becomes an examination of the pain of loss for people who feel a connection in the rarefied air of such environments that they cannot replicate anywhere else.

The latest film from Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin explores the limits of human endurance, as it chronicles the love story of Hilaree Nelson and Jim Morrison — two of America’s most accomplished skiers.

"I've always just been interested in making films about the human experience," Chin told AFP.

With protagonists who are drawn to such dangerous activities that occupy the liminal space between life and death, that gives filmmakers the chance to pose some of life's really big questions, said Chin.

"What really matters in the end, and how do you deal with loss? How do you fall in love? What what are you scared of? What risks are you willing to take, you know, to live a meaningful life or to live to become who you fully want to become?"

- Monumental feats -

Chin and Chai Vasarhelyi have carved out a niche for themselves with both narrative and documentary films that focus on daring athletes as they pull off monumental feats.

However, for the duo — who won an Oscar in 2019 for "Free Solo," a film about climber Alex Honnold — "Everest: The Other Side" represented a new order of magnitude.

Standing at 8,849 meters (29,032 feet) the world’s highest mountain also features in another production vying for attention this awards season: "Tenzing," which recounts the first ascent of Everest in 1953, completed via the mountain’s south face.

"Everest: The Other Side" focuses on Morrison, an acclaimed skier whose life was already marred by the tragic loss in a plane crash of his wife and two children.

He is trying to reach the summit via the mountain's north face, a feat few have accomplished, and to become the first person to ski back down it.

He intended to do it alongside Nelson, whom he became close to years after he was widowed. But in a tragic mishap, the 49-year-old mountaineer died in an avalanche while they are training.

"The film was originally conceived around Hilaree Nelson and Jim Morrison, and it was a story about their love and their common ambition to climb the direct north face of Everest and be the first people on Earth to ski down," said Chai Vasarhelyi.

"With Hilaree's death, it became a different type of examination of both the ambition behind such audacious pursuits as well as the real life costs associated with them."

Chai Vasarhelyi says the process of making the movie led her to reflect deeply on her own situation: she was previously married to Chin, who is involved in filming many of the high-risk situations, and the couple share two children.

"I never believed that Jimmy would die," she said, but "suddenly my professional ambitions were in direct conflict with my personal...interests."

Morrison said he was left almost incapable of going on in the wake of Nelson’s death.

"I was just stopped in my tracks, and I was completely broken and totally devastated," he told AFP.

His inflection point is also the moment that the film pivots.

"This whole endeavor became a journey through grief and through the loss of her and through the loss that I've had of my family.

"The idea of going back and trying to go to Everest and trying to achieve this goal became something that I wanted to do to honor Hilaree."

In this moment, "Everest: The Other Side" becomes quintessentially about the human experience, one that Morrison said can apply to us all.

"If you keep going and you do your best and you put one foot in front of another, you can achieve really extraordinary things."

"Everest: The Other Side" is playing in select US cinemas.

AFP