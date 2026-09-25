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WORLD

Scaloni says he did his best to convince Messi to return for Argentina farewell

WORLD
1 hour ago
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File Photo: Soccer Football - International Friendly - Argentina Training - Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero, Elche, Spain - November 13, 2025 Argentina's Lionel Messi with coach Lionel Scaloni during training REUTERS/Pablo Morano/File Photo/File Photo
File Photo: Soccer Football - International Friendly - Argentina Training - Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero, Elche, Spain - November 13, 2025 Argentina's Lionel Messi with coach Lionel Scaloni during training REUTERS/Pablo Morano/File Photo/File Photo

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said he "pushed hard" to ensure Lionel Messi would return to the national team for a farewell match soon after announcing his retirement because he was not sure he would be in charge to orchestrate it later.

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Messi announced his retirement from international football in August, just over a month after Argentina were beaten 1-0 by Spain in the World Cup final.

However, the former Barcelona and Paris St Germain forward was called up weeks later by Scaloni to make a final appearance in a home friendly against Benin at Buenos Aires' Monumental Stadium on October 6.

"I believe that a player like him deserves this. Personally, I did my part because I wanted to be at his farewell," Scaloni told reporters on Thursday.

"Since I don't know if I would be here later, we pushed hard so that he could be in this match. We knew everything he was going through and even so, he put in the desire and effort to want to come and be able to say goodbye with his people, with the people who love him so much.

"If we have to pay tribute, we have to do it at this moment. With him, it will never stop, but later, the magic might not be the same."

Scaloni, who guided Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title and two Copa America triumphs, will be out of his contract in December.

Asked if he had received an update on his future, Scaloni said he would meet with Argentine Football Association president Claudio Tapia in the coming days.

"It is a dream come true, but that doesn't mean I have to cling to the job forever," the 48-year-old said.

"There are certain conditions we need to discuss with the president and we'll see if we can reach an agreement."

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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