logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Panic, anger, tears: Evan Gershkovich's uneasy journey after Russian jail

WORLD
46 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by OLIVER CONTRERAS / AFP US journalist Evan Gershkovich poses for a portrait in Washington, DC on September 30, 2026.
Photo by OLIVER CONTRERAS / AFP US journalist Evan Gershkovich poses for a portrait in Washington, DC on September 30, 2026.

US journalist Evan Gershkovich spent nearly 500 days in a tiny Russian jail cell. When he was finally set free two years ago as part of an extraordinary multi-country prisoner swap, it took him almost as long to heal.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In an exclusive interview with AFP in Washington on Wednesday, Gershkovich recounted his ordeal after being arrested by Russia's security agency and charged with espionage, a journey he documented in his memoir "This Cursed Beautiful Land," which came out this week.

His release brought a flood of emotions he had kept buried in prison.

"Panic attacks, freezing in crowds of people, quick temper," Gershkovich, 34, said. "I went through prison in this sort of stoic way of thinking I have to keep my emotions in check, but clearly that all got pent up, and so it all started coming out after I got out."

Having not once allowed himself to cry in prison, he now wept regularly and was having nightmares of still being behind bars. There was an even more unsettling feeling: a desire to go back to his prison life, to which he had gotten so used.

"In the initial weeks, I had this really strange pang of wanting to go back. Because it was something I understood," Gershkovich recalled.

The son of Jewish emigres from the Soviet Union, Gershkovich grew up in suburban New Jersey speaking Russian with his parents and sister, eating Russian food and going by the Russian equivalent of his name, Vanya, at home.

He arrived in Russia in 2017 eager to get his start in journalism and later worked for AFP in Moscow before moving to the Journal. He remained one of the few journalists who continued to report inside the country after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

He was arrested in March 2023 in the industrial city of Yekaterinburg in the Ural Mountains as he was reporting a story on Russia's military production when a half-dozen security officers from Russia's Federal Security Service, known as the FSB, burst into the restaurant where he was sitting and put him in handcuffs. The source he was meeting turned out to be an FSB agent tasked with entrapping him.

"Immediately it was immense fear, it was sort of like animalistic fear," Gershkovich said.

"They, you know, put the hood back over my head and pummel my midsection," Gershkovich recounted. "I think they were just trying to give me a signal like... 'You're under our control now.'"

Gershkovich says that aside from being roughed up during his arrest, he was not subjected to physical or psychological abuse endured by thousands of other inmates in Russian prisons, including Ukrainians arrested in territories occupied by Russia.

"They chose to not break me as a person, torture me, deprive me of food and hot water," Gershkovich said, adding the agents were clearly aiming for a prisoner swap.

Most of his time behind bars was spent in the notorious Lefortovo high-security prison in Moscow in a cell so small that he could only take six to seven steps. He relied on care packages sent by family and friends, exercised, meditated and kept journals that he later used to write his book. He also read Gulag memoirs.

"I felt like it was almost like a manual," Gershkovich said.

Through his cellmate, Gershkovich learned the rules of Russian prison life, including how to perform various bodily functions in the cramped cell and how to comport himself with other inmates to stay safe.

Both Gershkovich and his employer vehemently denied he was a spy and the US State Department labeled him "wrongfully detained."

In the end, the FSB's case against him was based a document which said, citing an unnamed source, that the Moscow bureau of the Wall Street Journal is used by the CIA to gather intelligence and therefore Gershkovich "belongs to the apparatus of the CIA."

Enraged, Gershkovich yelled at his investigator. "My own editors wouldn't let me publish a scoop based on a single anonymous source, and here you are telling me I'm a spy," he recalls in his book.

In August 2024, after 16 months behind bars, having been convicted of espionage and sentenced to 16 years in prison, Gershkovich was flown to an airbase outside the US capital, where he was greeted on the tarmac by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

A group of other Russian and German prisoners were also freed, in exchange for Western countries releasing several Russian assets, including convicted murderer Vadim Krasikov.

Gershkovich's recovery took time and psychotherapy. "I'd say it took about the same amount of time as I was in to feel like I'm normal again," Gershkovich said.

Today Gershkovich is based in Berlin and is reporting full-time for the Journal.

He says he will not travel to Russia while Russian President Vladimir Putin is still in power, but he is not ready to close the door on the country.

"In terms of forgiving Russia... what is that, you know? Is it all the 145 million people that live there? Is it Putin and the FSB?" he asked.

"To me, my arrest is the FSB, sanctioned by Putin," he said. "But I would like to go back one day, of course. It meant a lot to me."

AFP

PanicangertearsEvan Gershkovichuneasy journeyRussian jail

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by PAUL FAITH / AFP Flags fly outside the entrance to Trump International Golf Course, owned by US President-elect Donald Trump, near Doonbeg, on the west coast of Ireland, on December 2, 2016.
Appreciation, anger await as Trump heads to Irish golf resort
WORLD
11-09-2026 14:36 HKT
Dev Kotak, a reporter with the television channel Times Now, who was assaulted at the ongoing protest site of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), poses for a picture inside his house in Noida, India, July 23, 2026. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
'Lapdog media': Indian reporters caught in youth protest anger
WORLD
24-07-2026 18:01 HKT
The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels, Belgium December 6, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
Fear and anger brew inside Meta amid AI frenzy
WORLD
01-07-2026 12:32 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
Trump's anger over Iran thrusts NATO into fresh crisis
WORLD
03-04-2026 13:33 HKT
Photo by TETIANA DZHAFAROVA / AFP. People with Ukrainian flags welcome Ukrainian prisoners of war (POW) following a prisoner exchange in the Chernihiv region on March 6, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
'We will wait for each one': Ukrainians greet POWs with tears and cheers
WORLD
18-03-2026 12:53 HKT
People take part in a protest in Sao Paulo, Brazil on October 31, 2025, to demand justice for victims of a massive police raid that left at least 117 suspected criminals and four police officers dead. (Photo by Nelson ALMEIDA / AFP)
After the tears, anger on Rio's blood-stained streets
WORLD
01-11-2025 15:23 HKT
A demonstrator dressed in an inflatable frog costume stands infront of law enforcement officers during a protest outside of the ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) headquarters in south Portland, Oregon, U.S., October 3, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Trump wants to cut federal aid to Portland as his anger with protesters grows
WORLD
04-10-2025 12:00 HKT
People walk along Takeshita street at Harajuku shopping area in Tokyo, Japan, August 10, 2024. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo
Anger in Japan after Instagrammer drinks burial site offering
WORLD
03-09-2025 19:41 HKT
Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham applauds on the final day of the annual Labour Party conference in Liverpool, north-west England, on September 30, 2026. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
'Welcome back,' says Macron, as UK PM opens door to EU return
WORLD
15 mins ago
A plane, carrying passengers who were on the FlyDubai aircraft bound for Israel from the United Arab Emirates, which was diverted to Saudi Arabia following an emergency signal, on the tarmac as it arrives at the Ben Gurion International Airport, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, September 30, 2026. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Netanyahu and Modi hail Indian flydubai pilot as hero
WORLD
36 mins ago
Govt assists HK resident in returning home after completion of 26-year sentence in the Philippines
NEWS
29-09-2026 22:15 HKT
Tang Lung-wai returns to HK after 26 years in Philippine prison, hopes to work as delivery driver
NEWS
30-09-2026 05:45 HKT
(File photo)
Late police officer Chu Chun-kwok to be buried at Gallant Garden with full honors
NEWS
29-09-2026 13:35 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.