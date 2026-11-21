US President Donald Trump turned a White House briefing into an Apprentice-style audition for the 2028 election on Friday, jokingly floating his new chief of staff Stephen Miller as a candidate.

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Trump even compared immigration hardliner Miller favorably to Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who stood behind them on the podium.

"We have breaking news -- he was better than these two guys," Trump said, gesturing to Vance and Rubio, after giving Miller a turn to speak at the podium during a press conference.

"Do you wanna run for president?" added Trump.

Vance and Rubio are both thought to harbor presidential ambitions, but neither man has confirmed whether or not he will run in two years time.

Trump, 80, also hailed Miller -- a longtime loyalist and architect of the administration's harsh deportation crackdown -- as "the most powerful man in the world."

Trump named Miller to replace Susie Wiles as chief of staff on November 6, in the first major reshuffle following the Republican Party's hammering in the US midterm elections.

At the podium, Miller hailed his boss, saying: "What President Trump has achieved over the last two years is more than any president has achieved by far in American history."

The midterms rout has shaken up the race to be the Republican heir to Trump in 2028.

Vance had been seen as the frontrunner but has broken with Trump on the Iran war, saying it was why the Republicans lost the midterms.

Rubio's odds have meanwhile improved.

During Trump's press conference, Vance was put on the spot by a question about whether attacking with Iran was worth it.

"The president said he would do it again. My view is that my goal and my job is to support the president of the United States," said Vance, clearly uncomfortable.

Trump meanwhile laughed off a question about whether he thought Vance or Rubio would make a better president.

"Oh, let me give you the answer to that," said Trump with a chuckle.

AFP