US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he and Russian leader Vladimir Putin held very good talks on Ukraine during their meeting in China, but added he didn't want to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine without a broader peace deal.

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"We're having very good talks. I think there's a real good chance that we can get it done," Trump said at a White House press conference after his trip to Asia, where he met Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump spoke to Putin, whom he called a friend, during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Shenzhen, China, this week.

"He clearly expressed his desire to see the war between Russia and Ukraine end by diplomatic means. And I spoke with our representatives, who are doing a good job, but it's a tough job," Trump said.

Trump set aside the topic of security guarantees for Ukraine, long a sticking point in talks, saying, "I don't want to talk about security guarantees because we got to get a deal first."

Jared Kushner, Trump's adviser and son-in-law, said on Thursday after talks on Ukraine in Berlin that Trump was open to the idea of giving Ukraine security guarantees similar to those of NATO's Article 5, which considers an attack on one member an attack on all.

Kushner also said he thinks they've made the Russians "comfortable with that concept."

However, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov pushed back against that idea on Friday and said ​what he called any form of "quasi membership" for Kyiv of the Western ‌military alliance was totally unacceptable for Moscow, Russian state media reported.

Asked about the discrepancy, Trump put it down to negotiating tactics.

"Look, our side put out things because it’s also a public relations war. And we’ll say things, and they’ll say things,” he said. "I can only tell you that President Putin would like to get this settled, and that’s with surety."

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has led to Europe's bloodiest conflict since World War Two.

Hours after Trump, Xi and Putin issued a peace declaration following their meeting in China, Russia launched one of the largest missile and drone ​attacks of the war on Ukraine on Friday, hitting electricity facilities and killing eight people.