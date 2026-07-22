One like, no comment speaks volumes of Ronaldo's feelings toward FIFA, Messi

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FIFA to investigate World Cup final post-match brawl
21-07-2026 05:03 HKT
Tempers flare at end of Spain-Argentina World Cup final
20-07-2026 07:05 HKT
Messi to get 'special attention' from Spain, says de la Fuente
18-07-2026 13:42 HKT
Argentina await FIFA decision over displaying World Cup Falklands banner
17-07-2026 19:20 HKT
Messi meets England at last with World Cup final place on the line
14-07-2026 13:08 HKT
Can ageless Messi keep delivering for Argentina at World Cup?
10-07-2026 10:52 HKT
Egypt coach blasts refereeing and turns his back on World Cup
08-07-2026 04:26 HKT
Magic mortal Messi rescues Argentina and lives to fight another day
08-07-2026 04:20 HKT