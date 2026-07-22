One like, no comment speaks volumes of Ronaldo's feelings toward FIFA, Messi

Christiano Ronaldo set social media on fire after allegedly leaving one quiet 'like' on an Instagram video claiming FIFA to be 'corrupt' and 'mafia-like' only days after the World Cup final. Though Ronaldo did not leave any comment, the 'like' alone was enough to be noticed by football fans causing a huge stir.

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Criticisms have been growing against Argentina alleging they had too smooth of a run in the tournament with seemingly questionable refereeing decisions in their favor.

The video, featuring Spanish journalists Pilar Rodrigues Losantos and Ruben Amon, described FIFA as “one of the most corrupt institutions on the planet” and a “mafia-like, and shameful organization.”

A screenshot of Ronaldo's verified Instagram account circulated online showing it having liked the video. He has since not explained the 'like', leaving fans to speculate whether he agrees with the allegation or if it is simply a subtle swipe at Messi and FIFA.