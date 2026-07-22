logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

One like, no comment speaks volumes of Ronaldo's feelings toward FIFA, Messi

WORLD
38 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Portugal Press Conference - Al Shahaniya SC Training Facilities, Al-Shahaniya, Qatar - November 21, 2022 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during the press conference REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Portugal Press Conference - Al Shahaniya SC Training Facilities, Al-Shahaniya, Qatar - November 21, 2022 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during the press conference REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Christiano Ronaldo set social media on fire after allegedly leaving one quiet 'like' on an Instagram video claiming FIFA to be 'corrupt' and 'mafia-like' only days after the World Cup final. Though Ronaldo did not leave any comment, the 'like' alone was enough to be noticed by football fans causing a huge stir. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Criticisms have been growing against Argentina alleging they had too smooth of a run in the tournament with seemingly questionable refereeing decisions in their favor.

The video, featuring Spanish journalists Pilar Rodrigues Losantos and Ruben Amon, described FIFA as “one of the most corrupt institutions on the planet” and a “mafia-like, and shameful organization.”

A screenshot of Ronaldo's verified Instagram account  circulated online showing it having liked the video. He has since not explained the 'like', leaving fans to speculate whether he agrees with the allegation or if it is simply a subtle swipe at Messi and FIFA.

instagramRonaldoFIFAMessi

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Fans hold a banner depicting Argentine football legends Diego Maradona, Mario Kempes and Lionel Messi holding FIFA World Cup trophies as supporters gather near the Argentine Football Association (AFA) training camp in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires Province, on July 20, 2026, while awaiting the arrival of Argentina's national football team from the United States following its defeat in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP)
Thousands welcome home Argentina squad, without Messi, despite World Cup loss
WORLD
21-07-2026 11:58 HKT
Photo: Reuters
FIFA to investigate World Cup final post-match brawl
FOOTBALL
21-07-2026 05:03 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Tempers flare at end of Spain-Argentina World Cup final
FOOTBALL
20-07-2026 07:05 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Torres grabs extra-time winner as Spain beat toothless Argentina to win their second World Cup 
FOOTBALL
20-07-2026 06:18 HKT
Photo by ODD ANDERSEN / AFP. This combination of file photos created on July 16, 2026, shows Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi in Kansas City on July 11, 2026 (L); and Spain's forward #19 Lamine Yama in Arlington on July 14, 2026.
Messi to get 'special attention' from Spain, says de la Fuente
WORLD
18-07-2026 13:42 HKT
Argentina's midfielder #11 Giovani Lo Celso adjusts a banner reading "The Malvinas (Falkland Islands) belong to Argentina," after winning the 2026 World Cup football tournament semi-final match between England and Argentina at the Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta on July 15, 2026. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)
Argentina await FIFA decision over displaying World Cup Falklands banner
WORLD
17-07-2026 19:20 HKT
England's forward #19 Ollie Watkins, midfielder #17 Morgan Rogers, midfielder #10 Jude Bellingham, forward #09 Harry Kane, defender #15 Dan Burn, goalkeeper #13 Dean Henderson, goalkeeper #01 Jordan Pickford, forward #18 Anthony Gordon and forward #11 Marcus Rashford celebrate after winning the 2026 World Cup football tournament quarter-final match between Norway and England at Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens on July 11, 2026. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)
Messi meets England at last with World Cup final place on the line
WORLD
14-07-2026 13:08 HKT
Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi looks at his ring in a training session at the Sporting KC Stadium in Kansas City on July 8, 2026, during the 2026 World Cup tournament. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP)
Can ageless Messi keep delivering for Argentina at World Cup?
WORLD
10-07-2026 10:52 HKT
Egypt coach Hossam Hassan. Photo: Reuters
Egypt coach blasts refereeing and turns his back on World Cup
FOOTBALL
08-07-2026 04:26 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Magic mortal Messi rescues Argentina and lives to fight another day
FOOTBALL
08-07-2026 04:20 HKT
Charmaine Sheh pays tribute to Patrick Tse, recalls his warmth and generosity
ENTERTAINMENT
21-07-2026 11:57 HKT
Patrick Tse dies at 89, Nicholas Tse returns to HK as family announces veteran actor’s passing
ENTERTAINMENT
20-07-2026 15:48 HKT
(File Photo)
New tropical cyclone threatens HK this weekend as AI forecast models show divided paths
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.