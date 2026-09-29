logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

CNN, MS NOW, Politico ask judge to extend block on White House ban

WORLD
39 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
The CNN booth at the White House after US President Donald Trump announced he would ban CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House in Washington, D.C., US, September 18, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo
The CNN booth at the White House after US President Donald Trump announced he would ban CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House in Washington, D.C., US, September 18, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo

CNN, MS NOW and Politico asked a federal judge on Monday to issue a court order preserving their White House access while they fight US President Donald Trump’s move to ban them over coverage he dislikes.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

  • The news outlets asked a judge overseeing their case in Washington, D.C., federal court to grant a preliminary injunction blocking Trump’s bans until there is a final ruling in the case.

  • US District Judge Timothy Kelly previously issued a 14-day temporary restraining order blocking the bans, finding they likely violated the news outlets’ rights to fair legal treatment.

  • Despite the order, CNN on Friday said it was barred from traveling with Trump on Air Force One for a weekend trip to Tennessee.

  • The plaintiffs' filing referenced the episode to argue that the “White House has persisted in unpredictably and inconsistently” implementing the ban.

  • The judge’s order preserving the outlets' White House access expires on October 8.

  • The outlets had said in their September 21 lawsuit that Trump’s bans were unlawful viewpoint discrimination under the First Amendment of the Constitution, which guarantees free speech and free press rights.

  • The Justice Department said Trump lawfully banned the outlets after determining their coverage threatened national security by revealing classified information.

  • Trump said in a September 18 social media post that he was banning the outletsaccusing them of “reporting FAKE NEWS” and saying they "shouldn't be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES.”

  • Trump has frequently clashed with the media in his second term and has personally sued outlets including the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and BBC for alleged defamation.

  • The Trump administration has until Friday to respond to the outlets' Monday filing, CNN said in a statement.

  • Reuters

CNNMS NOWPoliticojudgeblockWhite Houseban

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with travel executives in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 2, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
AI bosses head to White House as safety pressure builds
WORLD
4 hours ago
REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
US court sides with Pentagon in Anthropic AI ban
WORLD
26-09-2026 18:08 HKT
Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP. US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, China's President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan visit the National Archives in Washington, DC on September 25, 2026.
Trump took Xi on ballroom tour: White House
CHINA
26-09-2026 13:08 HKT
MS NOW White House correspondents Laura Barron-Lopez and Jake Traylor work at the White House grounds after regaining access. PHOTO: REUTERS
TV networks resume covering White House as press access fight continues
WORLD
26-09-2026 10:35 HKT
MS NOW White House correspondents Laura Barron-Lopez and Jake Traylor make a fist bump following a live broadcast, after being allowed entry, following a judge's order calling for access to be restored immediately for reporters from CNN, Politico and MS NOW, after US President Donald Trump banned the news outlets from the White House, in Washington, D.C., US, September 24, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Why the court fight over the White House media ban isn't over
WORLD
25-09-2026 20:03 HKT
Photo by OLIVER CONTRERAS / AFP The White House logo is seen in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on September 19, 2026.
Judge urged to lift Trump's White House ban on media outlets
WORLD
24-09-2026 09:47 HKT
US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he arrives to attend the 81st United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, US, September 22, 2026. REUTERS/David Dee Delgado
News outlets will ask judge to end Trump's White House ban at hearing
WORLD
23-09-2026 20:09 HKT
Photo by ALEX WROBLEWSKI / AFP The James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House is seen in Washington, DC, on September 21, 2026.
US Justice Dept says Trump can deny journalists White House access
WORLD
23-09-2026 15:59 HKT
An updated solidarity sign adding CNN, MSNOW and POLITICO hangs outside the Associated Press booth at the White House grounds after US President Donald Trump banned three major news outlets – CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House, in Washington, D.C., US, September 21, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Trump's White House media ban faces long odds in court, legal experts say
WORLD
22-09-2026 18:13 HKT
MS Now correspondent Akayla Gardner reports outside the White House grounds after President Donald Trump banned MS Now, CNN, and Politico in a Truth Social post, in Washington, D.C., US, September 20, 2026. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon
CNN, MS NOW and Politico sue Trump, challenging White House ban
WORLD
22-09-2026 14:18 HKT
$14,000 worth of copper components stolen from abandoned water treatment plant
NEWS
28-09-2026 15:28 HKT
Man found dead after becoming trapped in Tuen Mun drainage facility
NEWS
20 hours ago
Sixty-seven percent of HKers positive about future after policy plans: Sing Tao survey
NEWS
11 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.