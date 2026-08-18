logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

A Palestinian American's journey to his West Bank home under settler siege

WORLD
30 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Palestinian-American Loui Ridi, whose home in the Israeli-occupied West Bank has been encircled by militant settlers for more than a week, hangs a U.S. flag after gaining access to his besieged home, in Qusra, Israeli-occupied West Bank, August 17, 2026. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian-American Loui Ridi, whose home in the Israeli-occupied West Bank has been encircled by militant settlers for more than a week, hangs a U.S. flag after gaining access to his besieged home, in Qusra, Israeli-occupied West Bank, August 17, 2026. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

He watched from thousands of miles away on a security camera feed as militant Israeli settlers encircled his West Bank house, fearing he could lose his home forever amid increasing Israeli seizures of Palestinian property in the occupied territory.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Loui Ridi, a Palestinian American living in Toledo, Ohio, owns one of three homes that have been under Israeli settler siege for over a week in the occupied West Bank village of Qusra, a case that has drawn U.S. condemnation.

After watching anxiously from the U.S. for seven sleepless nights, the 46-year-old, who grew up in Qusra before emigrating, decided to board a flight from Detroit for the Middle East and try to visit his home on Monday.

"I can't let the settlers steal my house while I was watching," he told Reuters upon arrival at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport.

Reuters documented Ridi's journey from the Detroit airport to his home on the outskirts of Qusra, a tiny village in an area of the West Bank that has seen frequent settler attacks and land seizures.

As Ridi travelled up a windy, rocky road to his house, perched on a hilltop, several settlers could be seen milling about in the distance and Israeli military troops patrolled the area.

Accompanied by several journalists, Ridi waited 100 metres (yards) from his home's entrance for around half an hour before a military vehicle escorted the group through his large concrete gate.

Ridi began construction on the house three years ago on land owned by his grandparents and farmed by his family for generations. He said he wanted his daughters to have a home in Qusra so they could connect to their roots.

He entered the house around 7 p.m., the sunset casting a purple glow on the horizon. Ridi went to the roof and raised an American flag.

Ridi said that his house is in an area that Israeli-Palestinian peace accords in the 1990s put under Palestinian Authority control.

"The settlers shouldn't be here," he said.

Ridi's brother, Qusay, and a nephew have been staying in the house to protect it without running water and electricity after settlers cut it off, according to townspeople.

SETTLERS EMBOLDENED BY ISRAELI GOVERNMENT POLICIES

Violence by Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank has been on the rise, some emboldened by the government of right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has spearheaded a massive settlement expansion in the territory.

U.N. bodies and most countries deem the settlements illegal under international law regarding military occupations. Israel rejects this, viewing the area as disputed rather than occupied.

The U.N. has said that some 15 Palestinians, including two children and the two people in Ridi's house, have been trapped by settlers inside homes in Qusra without running water and electricity.

The Israeli military said it has deployed forces in the area to try to rein in the settlers and maintain security for residents.

But more than a week after the siege began, settlers were still outside, and the families were still afraid to leave their homes.

Asked what he would do now at his house, Ridi said he wanted "to sit with my brother, catch up and see how they're doing."

Reuters

Palestinian AmericanjourneyWest Bankhomesettler siege

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A drone view of an under-construction residential development by Country Garden in Shanghai, China February 29, 2024. REUTERS/Xihao Jiang
China new home prices stagnant in July as demand stays weak
PROPERTY
20 hours ago
A luxury apartment complex near Han River under construction is seen in Seoul, photo taken in 2016, South Korea, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korea unveils package to boost housing supply, support young buyers
FINANCE
13-08-2026 11:25 HKT
HSBC to sell A$36 billion Australian loan portfolio to Blackstone
FINANCE
31-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP A Palestinian man prepares to pray at a mosque allegedly burned by Israeli settlers in the village of Qusra, south of Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on July 26, 2026.
West Bank violence, annexation 'only getting worse': UN
WORLD
29-07-2026 20:33 HKT
New properties are seen near a square in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, September 23, 2016. Picture taken September 23, 2016. REUTERS/Yawen Chen
China new home prices decline at slower pace in June
FINANCE
15-07-2026 11:51 HKT
Jewish settlement of Shilo in the Israeli-occupied West Bank as seen from the Palestinian village of Jalud July 2, 2026. REUTERS/Ali Sawafta
In the West Bank, Israeli settlers take over Palestinian's dream home
WORLD
03-07-2026 18:40 HKT
Tam Sik-cham. SHKP
Lime Spark raises prices by 2.6pc in new batch after selling all 121 flats on Sat
PROPERTY
17-05-2026 15:26 HKT
HK property agents' regulator reminds buyers to stay cautious amid red-hot market
PROPERTY
11-05-2026 22:07 HKT
Bangkok's skyline is photographed during sunset in Bangkok, Thailand, July 3, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo
Thai police probe weapons cache at Chinese man's home
WORLD
09-05-2026 13:58 HKT
Hong Kong’s potential new private home supply drops to 101,000 in Q1, official data show
PROPERTY
30-04-2026 15:39 HKT
(file photo)
Domestic helper dies in HK, employer left footing repatriation bill
SOCIAL BUZZ
23 hours ago
HK tourist breaks down over language barrier in Taiwan, police step in to help
SOCIAL BUZZ
13 hours ago
source: online
Two small dogs mauled to death by large dog in Yuen Long
NEWS
15 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.