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WORLD

FIFA confirms departure of senior executive Kevin Lamour after Infantino criticism

WORLD
1 hour ago
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FIFA Chief Operating Officer Kevin Lamour/Reuters
FIFA Chief Operating Officer Kevin Lamour/Reuters

FIFA confirmed on Monday that Chief Operating Officer Kevin Lamour has left the governing body, weeks after he publicly criticised President Gianni Infantino's plan to sell a stake in its tournament business, including the World Cup.

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"FIFA can confirm that the working relationship between FIFA and Kevin Lamour as FIFA's Chief Operating Officer has ended on 17 August 2026," a FIFA spokesperson said.

"FIFA thanks Kevin for his two years of service and wishes him the best of luck for the future. No further comment will be made on the matter," the spokesperson added.

FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom informed staff and Council members of Lamour's departure in a letter on Monday, saying the two sides had "agreed to part ways" following recent discussions, Sky News reported.

Lamour had publicly criticised the proposal last month, saying FIFA staff had been "deceived" over the plan and describing it as "the project of one person".

"Our mission ... is to serve football. Not to serve the personal interests of a person who, unfortunately, believes he embodies FIFA when he is supposed to be at its service," Lamour said in a statement at the time.

Lamour's comments came hours after Carlos Cordeiro, a senior adviser to Infantino, resigned in protest at the proposal, calling it "a bad deal for football".

Lamour joined FIFA in November 2024, having previously been part of Infantino's inner circle that campaigned for his election as president in 2016.

The internal dissent came as FIFA faced widespread opposition to its plan to create a US$20 billion subsidiary to run its tournaments, including the World Cup, and sell up to a 20% stake to external investors. FIFA subsequently abandoned the proposal following the backlash.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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