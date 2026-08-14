logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Oceania confederation welcomes FIFA review, NZ withdraws support for Infantino

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - 50th Ordinary UEFA Congress - Brussels Expo, Brussels, Belgium - February 12, 2026 FIFA president Gianni Infantino speaks during the event REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - 50th Ordinary UEFA Congress - Brussels Expo, Brussels, Belgium - February 12, 2026 FIFA president Gianni Infantino speaks during the event REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

The Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) said on Friday it welcomed FIFA's review of its failed private investment plan but New Zealand broke with the regional bloc by withdrawing support for under-pressure President Gianni Infantino.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Infantino, who is seeking reelection next year, has faced open revolt after three confederations — UEFA, the AFC and CONCACAF — called for a review of his leadership and attacked his conduct over the aborted bid to bring private investment into the World Cupand other FIFA competitions.

The OFC, soccer's smallest confederation with 11 full members, said the region had benefited from FIFA's leadership after discussing the private investment plan at a meeting on Wednesday.

"The OFC Executive Committee welcomes FIFA’s decision to withdraw the FFE (FIFA Forward Enterprise) proposal and its commitment to review the issues surrounding the project," the OFC said in a statement.

"OFC recognises the progress achieved over the last decade in advancing football development in Oceania under FIFA’s leadership and encourages FIFA to use the review as an opportunity to identify and implement any changes that may be necessary."

However, New Zealand, the only Oceania nation to qualify for this year's World Cup, said it had withdrawn support for Infantino's reelection bid at next year's FIFA Congress.

"In addition, NZF (New Zealand Football) is also seeking an independent review of the steps undertaken to develop the FIFA Forward Enterprise scheme," it said.

"After careful consideration, NZF has formed the view that decisions and actions within FIFA have contributed to a breakdown in trust and increased division within international football, and that an independent review is required to restore confidence and trust."

Infantino’s withdrawn proposal came with a $20 million grant for member associations for the next funding cycle, an amount that could have been doubled if they signed the deal.

Following a crisis meeting in Morocco last week, FIFA apologised to its 211 member associations for mistakes in the handling of the proposal and said its leadership had full support for Infantino.

Reuters

Oceania confederationFIFAreviewNZsupportInfantino

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The logo of FIFA is seen in front of its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo
FIFA crisis timeline: From World Cup final to global standoff
WORLD
1 hour ago
People walk past a booth showcasing Apple's suppliers during the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, China June 22, 2026. REUTERS/Florence Lo
Apple trains its own AI model for China market with Alibaba's support, sources say
CHINA
2 hours ago
Photo by DAVID SALAZAR / AFP FIFA President Gianni Infantino gestures during his visit to the new Concentration Hotel of the Colombian Football Federation in Barranquilla, Colombia, on February 24, 2026.
The Infantino saga -- What they said
WORLD
11-08-2026 21:09 HKT
FIFA President Gianni Infantino attends the inauguration of Abelardo De La Espriella as Colombia's president, in Cali, Colombia, August 7, 2026. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
UEFA, AFC, CONCACAF renew attacks on Infantino over failed World Cup stake sale proposal
WORLD
11-08-2026 13:14 HKT
Lise Klaveness, President of the Norwegian Football Association (NFF) attends a press conference. Reuters
Norway FA president Klaveness calls on FIFA boss Infantino to resign
FOOTBALL
11-08-2026 02:30 HKT
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Netherlands v Morocco - Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico - June 29, 2026 FIFA President Gianni Infantino in the stands before the match REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
Infantino and FIFA present united front after crisis meeting over stake sale fallout
WORLD
06-08-2026 12:51 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Infantino holds crisis meeting in Morocco as FIFA stake sale fallout continues
FOOTBALL
06-08-2026 05:26 HKT
AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters and robot hand miniature in this illustration taken, June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Trump admin to review 'closed' AI models before release: reports
WORLD
05-08-2026 13:35 HKT
Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP FIFA president Gianni Infantino reacts during the 2026 World Cup Group D football match between USA and Paraguay at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood on June 12, 2026.
Infantino's problems mount as Wenger and key FIFA ally turn on him
WORLD
05-08-2026 11:15 HKT
FIFA President Gianni Infantino (Reuters/File)
Battle lines drawn as Infantino fights to hold onto power after FIFA stake sale fiasco
WORLD
04-08-2026 16:56 HKT
Chinese woman missing in Thailand after accepting ride from stranger, embassy confirms
CHINA
12-08-2026 01:24 HKT
Photo: FB
Record rain paralyses Narita airport transport, 4,200 stranded
WORLD
13 hours ago
Former Dragon 5 member found dead in Chao Phraya River with 20kg of concrete in backpack
WORLD
10-08-2026 02:12 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.