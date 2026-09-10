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NEWS

Indonesia, Hong Kong to host new 14-team FIFA ASEAN Cup

NEWS
1 hour ago
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This photograph shows a sign of the FIFA at the entrance of the world football's governing body headquarters on August in Zurich on August 27, 2026. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
This photograph shows a sign of the FIFA at the entrance of the world football's governing body headquarters on August in Zurich on August 27, 2026. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

An inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup will take place later this month featuring 14 teams with matches played in Indonesia and Hong Kong, organisers said on Thursday.

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The 11 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and three guest sides -- Hong Kong, Pakistan and Bangladesh -- will play in two divisions from September 24.

Eight teams will contest the top-tier Division 1 -- hosts Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

They will be split into two sections of four with the winners contesting the first FIFA ASEAN Cup final on October 5.

The second-tier Division 2 will be hosted by Hong Kong and also involve Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Timor-Leste, split into two three-team sections with the winners advancing to a final on October 3.

"The FIFA ASEAN Cup was launched to provide national teams with meaningful competitive opportunities," said FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

"The tournament will strengthen football ties across Southeast Asia."

AFP

IndonesiaHong Kong14-teamFIFAASEAN Cup

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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