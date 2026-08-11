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WORLD

The Infantino saga -- What they said

WORLD
11 hours ago
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Photo by DAVID SALAZAR / AFP FIFA President Gianni Infantino gestures during his visit to the new Concentration Hotel of the Colombian Football Federation in Barranquilla, Colombia, on February 24, 2026.
Photo by DAVID SALAZAR / AFP FIFA President Gianni Infantino gestures during his visit to the new Concentration Hotel of the Colombian Football Federation in Barranquilla, Colombia, on February 24, 2026.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino's position remains precarious, despite receiving support from his close friend US President Donald Trump, after three confederations tore into him in a joint letter.

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It seems nothing the 56-year-old Swiss has done from shelving his much-criticised plan to raise private investment to run the commercial side of the World Cup to apologising for the manner in which it was launched is enough to assuage his critics.

In effect they have made plain the problem is him and his style of leadership.

He previously looked a shoo-in to be re-elected unopposed for a fourth and final term in Rabat next March, but his opponents are circling sensing he has been fatally weakened by the constant onslaught.

AFP Sport highlights the pick of the reaction since Infantino's humiliating climbdown 10 days ago:

FIFA

"It is increasingly evident that there is a concerted and ongoing effort by some to undermine FIFA and its President.

"Those who do not have the support of FIFA's Member Associations should not seek to achieve through allegation, insinuation or misinformation what they cannot achieve through FIFA's established democratic processes."

-- FIFA's blunt statement on Saturday following allegations in The Telegraph regarding an affair Infantino had whilst at European football's governing body UEFA.

 

The critics

"Leadership in football is not a possession. It is not about holding -- or demanding -- power to be held.

"When trust is broken through deception, when an individual places himself above the collective that entrusted him with authority, that duty has been abandoned."

-- A no holds-barred letter, released on Monday, signed by the presidents of three confederations, Aleksander Ceferin (UEFA), Victor Montagliani (CONCACAF) and Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim al-Khalifa (AFC).

 

"UEFA's associations were very clear about the conditions attached to their non participation in FIFA competitions.

"First, the proposals to sell off the major competitions had to be withdrawn and secondly, assurances have to be made that such attempts to disfigure the game in this way will never be made again.

"These conditions have not been met."

-- UEFA's uncompromising response to FIFA's directors show of unity, reiterating its threat to boycott the World Cups.

 

"We (Norwegian Football Federation) are going to ask the FIFA president to resign now."

-- NFF president Lise Klaveness, a consistent critic of Infantino, makes no bones about what she wants.

 

"We pride ourselves in Jordan in upholding ethical values. We did not endorse him before and certainly will not now. But the whole situation amounts to blackmail and we refuse to give in to that."

-- Prince Ali bin Al-Hussein, president of the Jordanian Football Association and who ran against Infantino in 2016, accuses FIFA of withholding money owed unless he supported Infantino in his re-election bid.

 

"Certainly I don't have confidence in Mr Infantino, after this point, given what transpired."

-- Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, one of the three co-hosts of the recently concluded World Cup.

 

 

FIFA insiders

"The decision to withdraw the project was absolutely necessary and beyond question."

-- Legendary former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, appointed in 2019 by Infantino as Chief of Global Football Development. He is among those individuals, listed in UEFA's lawyer's letter, instructed to keep all 'Relevant Materials' pertinent to the plan.

 

Supporters

 

"FIFA would be making a terrible mistake if, for any reason, they even considered replacing President Gianni Infantino."

-- Trump's post on Truth Social. For many of Infantino's opponents the closeness to Trump, including the awarding of the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize, is a major problem.

 

"He is fantastic, having just presided over the most successful World Cup, by four times, ever presented. If he is gone, it will never be as successful or profitable again."

-- Trump on Infantino's handling of the 48-team World Cup just gone.

 

"The CAF EXCO also unanimously reconfirmed its support for FIFA President Gianni Infantino and thanked him for his support for African Football, over the years."

-- The Confederation of African Football is not for turning and sticks by its friend.

 

"The FMF (Mexican Football Federation) supports president Infantino's leadership in continuing to promote the development of football through institutional strengthening."

-- 2026 World Cup co-hosts Mexico swung behind him last Friday, in contrast to the federations of their fellow hosts the US and Canada, who came out in support of the open letter signed by CONCACAF on Monday.

AFP

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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