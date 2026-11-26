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Dietitian Kao Min-min shares on her Facebook page that the heart works all year round without ever clocking out, yet people often eat out for all three meals with heavy salt and oil, and forget to eat vegetables when busy. In fact, protecting the heart does not require making the dining table very complicated. She suggests starting with the following 4 categories of food:

1. High-Quality Oils

Salmon, mackerel, and sardines are all excellent choices for supplementing the unsaturated fatty acid Omega-3. It is recommended to arrange fish at least twice a week, and alternate between steaming, baking, or making soup—never coat fresh fish in thick flour and deep-fry it every time. Plant sources can also include walnuts, flaxseeds, or chia seeds, but note that not all vegetable oils are rich in Omega-3.

2. Soy Products

Do not let meat dominate the protein source of every meal. In daily life, braised tofu, blanched edamame, and unsweetened soy milk are all very convenient vegetarian high-quality protein sources. The benefit of eating soy products is not only the soy isoflavones they contain, but more importantly their ability to effectively replace some high-saturated-fat fatty meat or processed meat, fundamentally reducing saturated fat intake.

3. Dietary Fiber

Choose more oats, beans, whole grains, and vegetables and fruits as sources of dietary fiber. For example, add oats to breakfast, replace part of the white rice with brown rice, or choose an extra vegetable dish when buying a lunch box, letting fiber slowly accumulate in daily life. Among them, the water-soluble fiber rich in oats and beans can effectively lower low-density lipoprotein (LDL, i.e., bad cholesterol), but it absolutely cannot clear blood vessel waste immediately after eating.

4. Phytonutrients and Polyphenols

Eat different colors of fruits and vegetables such as tomatoes, berries, broccoli, and dark green vegetables, rotating them daily to add more color to the plate.

Kao reminds that heart protection requires remembering less salt, fewer sugary drinks, and less processed meat, paired with regular activity, not smoking, and tracking blood pressure, blood lipids, and blood sugar. Why not start trying from the next meal: replace part of the rice with whole grains, replace part of the meat with tofu, and add an extra serving of vegetables—taking care of health happens in the three daily meals.

8 Major Symptoms of Coronary Heart Disease—Could Neck Pain Be a Warning Sign?

According to information from Hong Kong's Department of Health, heart disease broadly refers to various diseases related to the heart (such as coronary heart disease and myocardial infarction). Among them, the one most likely to cause death is coronary artery disease (coronary heart disease). When cholesterol layers accumulate on the inner walls of the coronary arteries, narrowing the arterial lumen and reducing blood supply to the myocardium, coronary heart disease forms.

Common Symptoms of Coronary Heart Disease

The Hospital Authority points out that atherosclerosis takes a long time to form, and even when blood vessels narrow, there may be no symptoms. But symptoms of coronary heart disease can include:

Angina: Patients with coronary heart disease often develop angina after strenuous exercise or emotional excitement. The patient feels compressive pain in the chest, as if pressed by a large stone. The pain can spread to the arms, shoulders, neck, and lower jaw, and may improve after a few minutes of rest.

Difficulty breathing: Because the myocardium cannot get enough blood, patients feel short of breath and tired during activity.

Myocardial infarction (heart attack): During a heart attack, the degree of angina worsens and the duration lengthens. Angina persists even after rest or taking heart medication.

Other possible symptoms: palpitations, dizziness, sweating, nausea, and weakness in the limbs.

3 Major Risk Factors for Coronary Heart Disease

The Hospital Authority points out that many risk factors can trigger coronary heart disease. The risk factors are divided into 3 categories:

Lifestyle

Unhealthy eating habits (a healthy diet should be low in salt, sugar, and fat and high in fiber; 5 servings of vegetables and fruits should be eaten every day), lack of exercise, overweight and obesity, smoking, mental stress. Chronic diseases

High blood pressure, diabetes, high blood lipids. Environmental factors

Air pollution, noise pollution.

Source: Dietitian Kao Min-min