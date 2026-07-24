Lychee guide: 15 varieties, how to choose and store, daily serving limits

"One lychee, three fires of heat." Although eating too many lychees can cause a sore throat, their sweet, juicy flavor makes them a favorite for many in Hong Kong. What are the differences between lychee varieties? How do you choose and store them? And how many can you eat per day? Sing Tao Headline compiles expert advice from nutritionists and the Centre for Food Safety to help you enjoy summer sweetness safely and healthily.

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Lychee Nutrition: Exceptionally High in Vitamin C

According to USDA data, lychees have moderate calories but are packed with nutrients (per 100g):

Calories: 66 kcal

Vitamin C: 71.5 mg (very high, antioxidant, boosts immunity)

Dietary Fiber: 1.3 g

Carbohydrates: 16.5 g (of which sugar is 15.2 g)

Potassium: 171 mg (helps balance blood pressure)

Magnesium: 23 mg

Phosphorus: 31 mg

Water: 81.7 g

Nutritionist Li Wan-ping shared that lychees' extremely high Vitamin C content helps promote non-heme iron absorption, and their copper ions assist in blood formation, beneficial for preventing anemia. Research also shows lychees contain various natural antioxidants like flavonoids, phenolic acids, saponins, and polysaccharides, which can boost immune function, regulate blood lipids, and protect cardiovascular health.

Lychee Varieties & Peak Seasons: Each with Distinct Flavors

There are many lychee varieties, differing in origin, season, and flesh texture. Here are 15 varieties well-known in Hong Kong:

Variety Peak Season Origin & Characteristics March Red Late Mar – early Apr One of the earliest; Taiwan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Hainan. Heart-shaped, bright red; tender, juicy, tangy and crisp. Lychee King May Hainan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Fujian. Largest fruit (near egg size); thick, crisp flesh, sweet and juicy. Feizixiao May Guangdong, Guangxi, Sichuan, Hainan. Large fruit, small seed; sweet, juicy, fragrant, helps with halitosis. Baitangying Late May Guangdong Maoming. Crisp flesh, sweet with honey-like aroma; top quality. Baila Early June Also called Bailazi; Guangdong, Guangxi, Hainan. Bright red-purple skin (thin, soft); whitish flesh, crisp and sweet. Heiye Early – mid June Fujian, Guangdong, Guangxi. Darker skin; soft, smooth flesh; sweet, juicy, fragrant – the traditional favorite. Crystal Ball Mid June Rare variety from Guangzhou. Flesh crystal-clear and white like glass; crisp and sweet; pale red-yellow skin; small seed. Nuomici (Glutinous Rice) Late June – early July Guangdong, Guangxi. Bright red skin, thin; tender, juicy, with special aroma; considered the best late-season variety. Guiwei (Cinnamon Flavor) Late June Guangdong, Guangxi. Bright to dark red skin; small seed; crisp, sweet, juicy with an osmanthus fragrance – very popular. Gualv Late June Guangdong, rare. Red skin with green streaks; white, crystal-clear flesh; sweet and crisp – one of the "Four Great Lingnan Fruits." Zhuangyuanhong Mid – late June Shitan, Licheng. Whitish flesh; crisp and juicy – must be fully ripe for sweetness; medium quality. Lan Zhu Late June Fujian Longhai. Large, heart-shaped; thick, milky white flesh; sweet with slight tang – used for wine-making. Huaizhi Early July Guangdong, Guangxi, Taiwan. Dark red, thick, tough skin; soft, smooth, sweet and juicy; hardy; one of the late-season varieties. Yuanhong Mid July Fuzhou, Fujian. Heart-shaped; purple-red skin; thin flesh; sweet with a tang. Chenzi Mid – late July Putian, Xianyou, Fujian. Known as the "Queen of Lychees." Smooth, soft flesh; sweet with slight tang; abundant moisture.

Lychee Selection Tips & Storage Methods

Selection (3 tips):

Color: Red with a hint of green is best.

Firmness: Plump, firm, and springy to the touch.

Aroma: Fresh, natural scent with no fermented or wine-like smell.

Storage:

Best eaten on the day of purchase. Store in a cool, ventilated area.

Refrigeration: Cut off leaves, wrap in paper, place in an airtight container and refrigerate for up to a week.

Freezing: Peel, briefly soak in salt water, drain, and freeze. This extends shelf life and creates a natural summer ice treat, locking in Vitamin C and aroma.

Why Does Eating Lychees Cause "Heatiness"? Nutritionist Explains

Registered Dietitian Jim Lau explains that lychees are a very high-sugar fruit, primarily composed of fructose. Fructose is viscous and easily adheres to the mouth and esophageal mucosa, causing a "hypertonic" effect that dehydrates the mucosa, leading to dry throat and discomfort. High sugar environments also weaken mucosal immunity, making it prone to inflammation and bacterial growth, resulting in sore throat and mouth ulcers. Additionally, high sugar stimulates rapid insulin spikes, exacerbating the body's inflammatory response.

How Many Lychees Can You Eat Daily? 6 Groups Should Avoid Them

Lychees should not be consumed frequently or in large quantities. The Centre for Food Safety recommends a daily limit of about 10 lychees (approx. 300g) for adults and no more than 5 for children. Jim Lau suggests limiting intake to 1-2 lychees per sitting. The following 6 groups should be especially cautious or even avoid lychees entirely:

Eczema patients: High sugar can trigger inflammation, worsening the condition. People with "Three Highs" (High BP, High Sugar, High Lipids): High sugar levels affect blood sugar, lipids, and blood pressure. People with Acid Reflux: High-sugar foods can easily cause gas and reflux. People with Bile Reflux: Fructose fermenting in the small intestine may worsen discomfort. Diabetics: High sugar levels can spike blood glucose. Opt for low-sugar fruits like blueberries, strawberries, or kiwi. Heart disease patients: High sugar can increase cardiac load.

Lychee Disease: Eating on an Empty Stomach Can Be Fatal

Lau warns against eating large amounts of lychees on an empty stomach. High-sugar foods cause drastic blood sugar changes and excessive insulin release, leading to hypoglycemia (low blood sugar). There have been cases in mainland China of "lychee disease." One 24-year-old woman ate about 1.2 kg of lychees at once, developing dizziness and nausea, diagnosed as hypoglycemia, causing weakness, vomiting, and in severe cases, seizures, coma, or death.

US and Indian scientists have found that unripe lychees contain hypoglycin A and methylenecyclopropylglycine (MCPG), which inhibit the body's glucose production, significantly increasing the risk of low blood sugar.

6 Safety Tips from the Centre for Food Safety

Buy from reliable sources. Wash thoroughly: Gently scrub the skin under running water before peeling. Clean hands: Wash hands before eating. Don't eat on an empty stomach: Best consumed between meals. Control portions: Adults ≤10 pieces/day, children ≤5. Diabetics be cautious: Eat sparingly to avoid blood sugar fluctuations.

Sources: Jim Lau – Registered Dietitian (authorized reprint), Nutritionist Li Wanping, Centre for Food Safety (Hong Kong)





