Monkey’s morning stroll delays Kwun Tong Line commute

A monkey snarled peak-hour MTR services on the Kwun Tong Line for nearly an hour on Thursday morning after straying onto the rail tracks at Kowloon Bay Station.

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Police were alerted at about 6.45am after passengers reported seeing the animal near the tracks.

The monkey had left by the time officers arrived and was later reportedly seen on a nearby footbridge over Kwun Tong Road.

Photos posted online also showed it walking along a fence beside the tracks near Ngau Tau Kok Station.

The monkey was understood to have entered the track area near Kowloon Bay before moving toward Ngau Tau Kok for about five to 10 minutes and leaving the railway premises.

The MTR Corporation said trains on the Kwun Tong Line were required to travel at reduced speeds because of the intrusion, adding five to eight minutes to journey times.

The operator later confirmed that the monkey had left the track area at about 7.32 am and said services were gradually returning to normal.