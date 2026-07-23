logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Monkey’s morning stroll delays Kwun Tong Line commute

NEWS
44 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
(Online photo)
(Online photo)

A monkey snarled peak-hour MTR services on the Kwun Tong Line for nearly an hour on Thursday morning after straying onto the rail tracks at Kowloon Bay Station.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Police were alerted at about 6.45am after passengers reported seeing the animal near the tracks.

The monkey had left by the time officers arrived and was later reportedly seen on a nearby footbridge over Kwun Tong Road.

Photos posted online also showed it walking along a fence beside the tracks near Ngau Tau Kok Station.

The monkey was understood to have entered the track area near Kowloon Bay before moving toward Ngau Tau Kok for about five to 10 minutes and leaving the railway premises.

The MTR Corporation said trains on the Kwun Tong Line were required to travel at reduced speeds because of the intrusion, adding five to eight minutes to journey times.

The operator later confirmed that the monkey had left the track area at about 7.32 am and said services were gradually returning to normal.

monkeyMTRKowloon Bay Station

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
MTR Tseung Kwan O Line disrupted after train emits burning smell at Quarry Bay station
NEWS
17-07-2026 00:39 HKT
MTRC Tuen Mun A16 Station project.
MTRC Tuen Mun A16 Station Package Two project draws at least 28 EOIs
PROPERTY
13-07-2026 15:08 HKT
MTRC to invite EOI for Tuen Mun A16 Station Package Two project
PROPERTY
06-07-2026 18:18 HKT
Put your wallet away: Free rides and venues to mark July 1 handover
NEWS
09-06-2026 13:57 HKT
(File photo)
MTR to enhance train services during Buddha’s Birthday long weekend 
NEWS
20-05-2026 13:11 HKT
Milk tea spill on MTR sparks debate over etiquette and rules
NEWS
06-05-2026 17:40 HKT
David Tang, (2nd right) engaged in consultation and exchanged views on the Tuen Mun A16 Station Package Two Property Development with Stewart Leung (2nd left), Louis Loong, Secretary General of REDA (1st left), and Augustine Wong, Convenor, Construction Sub-Committee of REDA cum Legislative Council Member representing the Real Estate and Construction sector (1st right), together with REDA members. MTRC
MTR Corporation consults Reda on Tuen Mun A16 Station Package Two Development
PROPERTY
30-04-2026 14:10 HKT
MTRC to prioritize new rail projects, expand global footprint
NEWS
29-04-2026 18:41 HKT
MTR invests HK$100 million-plus in community initiatives over four years
ESG
26-04-2026 19:46 HKT
mtr
MTR Corporation prices its $18.8 billion green bonds, marking the largest HKD bond transaction
FINANCE
22-04-2026 14:47 HKT
(File Photo)
New tropical cyclone threatens HK this weekend as AI forecast models show divided paths
NEWS
21-07-2026 19:52 HKT
Hong Kong passport ranks 14th globally as Asia dominates travel index
NEWS
23 hours ago
Judge Wilson Chan faces serious reprimand again over fifth judicial copying case
NEWS
22-07-2026 04:44 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.