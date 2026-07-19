Nutritionist recommends 3 super oils: Anti-inflammatory and heart-protective

Besides eating fish or taking fish oil supplements, what other foods can provide Omega-3? A nutritionist recommends 3 types of "super oils" that help fight inflammation and protect cardiovascular health. Among them, perilla oil has an Omega-3 content as high as 60%.

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Nutritionist Yang Si-han posted on her Facebook page that many people following a low-carb diet ask: "I know eating good fats is important, but I rarely eat fish and don't like swallowing fish oil capsules. Is there any other way to get enough Omega-3?" In fact, there are three plant-based "super oils" known as "vegetarian fish oil," all rich in plant-based Omega-3 (alpha-linolenic acid, or ALA). When ALA enters the body, it can partially convert into EPA and DHA, which help regulate physiological functions, promote cardiovascular health, and provide excellent anti-inflammatory support.

While all three oils are excellent sources of Omega-3, their overall fatty acid ratios differ:

3 Super Oils for Anti-Inflammation and Heart Health

Perilla Oil Omega-3: Approx. 60%

Omega-6: Approx. 15%

Perilla oil has extremely high Omega-3 content, making it arguably the champion among vegetable oils. For people who frequently eat out, their daily diet often already contains excessive Omega-6 (from oils like soybean and sunflower oil), which can easily increase inflammatory responses. Supplementing with perilla oil at this time is an excellent balancing strategy. Chia Seed Oil Omega-3: Approx. 60%

Omega-6: Approx. 20%

Extracted chia seed oil also contains up to 60% Omega-3. Additionally, it is rich in plant antioxidants, which help keep the oil relatively stable during storage, making it a high-quality choice for daily maintenance. Sacha Inchi (Inca Peanut) Oil Omega-3: Approx. 45-48%

Omega-6: Approx. 35-36%

The biggest highlight of sacha inchi oil, native to South America, is its very balanced natural fatty acid profile, with an Omega-3 to Omega-6 ratio of approximately 1.2:1. If your usual diet is relatively light and you rarely eat out, this oil provides a very balanced supply of essential fatty acids.

4 Healthy Ways to Use Super Oils

Yang specifically reminds that even if you buy top-quality oils, using the wrong cooking method can cause them to oxidize and produce harmful substances. Because these three oils contain large amounts of highly unsaturated fatty acids and have low smoke points, they are absolutely unsuitable for high-temperature cooking like pan-frying, stir-frying, or deep-frying. She recommends the following 4 healthy ways to use them:

Cold Mixing: Drizzle the oil over raw salads, warm salads, or cold tofu, pairing with natural whole foods.

Soup Enhancer: After serving hot soup or vegetable soup, add a few drops of good oil to enhance flavor.

Add to Beverages: Each morning, add the oil to green smoothies, unsweetened soy milk, or yogurt, and mix well before drinking.

Direct Consumption: Take one small teaspoon directly daily – simple and quick.

Source: Nutritionist Yang Sihan



