logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
TRENDING
breadcrumb-arrow
SOCIAL BUZZ

Friend shares unseen photos from Patrick Tse's final years

SOCIAL BUZZ
40 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Veteran Hong Kong actor Patrick Tse Yin was remembered through a collection of rare candid photos shared by a close friend on social media days after his cremation on July 20. The previously unseen images offered a rare glimpse into the screen legend's private life in his final years, showing him relaxing at home and spending time with family and younger stars.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The friend shared several candid photos of Patrick Tse at home, showing the veteran actor dressed casually inside his residence. Having largely stepped away from the spotlight in his later years to focus on his health, Patrick Tse appeared in simple homewear rather than his signature stylish outfits. Despite the understated look, fans said his trademark charisma and screen presence remained unmistakable.

The photos also documented visits from friends and younger members of the entertainment industry during Patrick Tse's later years, reflecting the respect he continued to command within showbiz. Those pictured included Charlene Choi, Gordon Lam Ka-tung, Jaycee Chan and Nicholas Tse.

The group photos showed the visitors posing with Patrick Tse at his home, smiling as they gathered for the occasions. Fans said the images offered a touching reminder that the veteran actor spent his final years surrounded by the care and companionship of family and close friends.

Patrick Tse and Charlene Choi
Patrick Tse and Charlene Choi
Patrick Tse and Nicholas Tse
Patrick Tse and Nicholas Tse
Patrick Tse Yin

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
CUHK graduate turns food courier, works until he earns $500 a day
SOCIAL BUZZ
18 hours ago
source: AI-generated
Bride slammed after complaining about friend’s $1,000 cash gift at luxury hotel wedding
SOCIAL BUZZ
23 hours ago
Fans recall Patrick Tse’s gracious response after prank caller asked for son Nicholas Tse
SOCIAL BUZZ
23 hours ago
(AI generated)
Scammers pose as care home managers to trick clinics into ordering wheelchairs
SOCIAL BUZZ
20-07-2026 18:45 HKT
source: online
New Shenzhen subway measures trigger long queues during rush hour and heavy rain
SOCIAL BUZZ
20-07-2026 18:15 HKT
Macau man launches ‘rental uncle’ service for lonely hearts
SOCIAL BUZZ
20-07-2026 14:08 HKT
(file photo)
HK tourist claims hotel worker entered room while she was naked in Vietnam
SOCIAL BUZZ
19-07-2026 18:02 HKT
Young Hong Kong woman breaks stereotypes as truck driver earning $29,000 a month
SOCIAL BUZZ
19-07-2026 17:20 HKT
source: online
Ocean Park penguin ‘oracle’ tips Spain to win World Cup final
SOCIAL BUZZ
19-07-2026 12:40 HKT
logo
(Video) Ex-pageant contestant confronts sneaker scammer at Mong Kok MTR station to claw back cash
SOCIAL BUZZ
17-07-2026 01:19 HKT
Charmaine Sheh pays tribute to Patrick Tse, recalls his warmth and generosity
ENTERTAINMENT
21-07-2026 11:57 HKT
Patrick Tse dies at 89, Nicholas Tse returns to HK as family announces veteran actor’s passing
ENTERTAINMENT
20-07-2026 15:48 HKT
Deborah Lee breaks silence after Patrick Tse’s death
ENTERTAINMENT
20-07-2026 21:00 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.