Friend shares unseen photos from Patrick Tse's final years

Veteran Hong Kong actor Patrick Tse Yin was remembered through a collection of rare candid photos shared by a close friend on social media days after his cremation on July 20. The previously unseen images offered a rare glimpse into the screen legend's private life in his final years, showing him relaxing at home and spending time with family and younger stars.

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The friend shared several candid photos of Patrick Tse at home, showing the veteran actor dressed casually inside his residence. Having largely stepped away from the spotlight in his later years to focus on his health, Patrick Tse appeared in simple homewear rather than his signature stylish outfits. Despite the understated look, fans said his trademark charisma and screen presence remained unmistakable.

The photos also documented visits from friends and younger members of the entertainment industry during Patrick Tse's later years, reflecting the respect he continued to command within showbiz. Those pictured included Charlene Choi, Gordon Lam Ka-tung, Jaycee Chan and Nicholas Tse.

The group photos showed the visitors posing with Patrick Tse at his home, smiling as they gathered for the occasions. Fans said the images offered a touching reminder that the veteran actor spent his final years surrounded by the care and companionship of family and close friends.

Patrick Tse and Charlene Choi

Patrick Tse and Nicholas Tse