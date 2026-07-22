3 Hong Kong art workshops for a creative soulful escape

In the fast-paced urban rhythm of Hong Kong, a variety of surprising handmade art workshops have emerged in recent years, allowing people to rediscover sensory comfort through focused creativity. Here are three popular local studios, guiding you on a healing creative journey through scent, sight, and touch.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Weekend Getaway 1: Personalized Perfume Making – A Fragrance Feast

Amidst the busy city life, we encounter countless sounds and images every day but often overlook the sense of smell, which most powerfully triggers memory and emotion. Scent can subtly tell a story of personality, mood, and experience. If you're looking for a way to relax your mind or searching for an incomparable gift for a loved one, the PerfumeTalk Workshop in Tsim Sha Tsui is the perfect place to begin your fragrance journey.

Ryan Kwong is a perfumer and the founder of PerfumeTalk. He started the workshop about seven years ago, leveraging his professional perfumery skills, top-quality materials sourced directly from the UK, and a custom UV printing service for perfume bottles, which has built an excellent reputation.

Ryan says: "I always felt that commercial perfume bottles lacked a bit of personality. So, our workshop introduced advanced printing technology. Participants can send me their favorite photos, inspiring mottos, or even their own designs and names. I print them onto the perfume bottle before the participant starts the workshop."

The entire experience lasts about 90 minutes, with a relaxed yet enriching pace. In the healing aroma-filled workshop, Ryan teaches from the basics, explaining things in an easy-to-understand way. He adds: "Many participants come here not just to make a bottle of perfume but to learn more – basic perfume knowledge, its origins, types, and concentration differences. The blending of top, middle, and base notes is actually very interesting. You can layer different volatile scents to create a complex, three-dimensional fragrance."

Ryan demonstrates that you can also place delicate preserved flowers inside the bottle as decoration. The clear perfume liquid intertwining with elegant dried flowers, combined with the custom colorful print on the bottle, creates an exquisitely artistic decorative piece. Whether as a romantic token for a partner, a birthday surprise for a friend, or a gift to oneself, it's a meaningful choice.

Successfully combining professional perfume-making skills with personalization, it's no wonder that some engaged couples have even invited Ryan's team to blend custom fragrances for wedding guests as favors, creating an unforgettable visual and olfactory experience.

PerfumeTalk

Address: 12/F, Beverley Commercial Centre, 87-105 Chatham Road South, Tsim Sha Tsui

Inquiry: www.perfumetalk.com.hk

Weekend Getaway 2: Mini Neon Sign Making – Perfect for Photo Ops

Recently, mini neon signs made with EL wire have become popular, adding stylish decor to homes and serving as fun photo props. The Neon Sign DIY Workshop allows you to create a custom neon sign with your own design. With various colors and custom patterns, it's a great way to unleash your creativity and produce a one-of-a-kind piece.



Myosotis.flower

Address: 6/F, Block B, Mai Tak Industrial Building, 221 Wai Yip Street, Kwun Tong

Inquiry: www.instagram.com/myosotis.flower

Weekend Getaway 3: Fluid Resin Art – Creative Decor

Fluid resin art is a popular creative medium in recent years from Japan and Europe. Because resin can take many forms, it is widely used in furniture, jewelry, and art paintings. The fluid resin course covers resin types and characteristics, basic color matching principles, practical composition techniques, resin mixing demonstrations, and skill explanations.



LoveMyarts

Address: 8/F, Sing Yip Industrial Building, 19-23 Sing Yip Street, Kwun Tong

Inquiry: myarts.hk

Author: Angel Photos: Ho Kwan-kin



