The 7/10 golden rule of filling your washing machine - What not to do

Many independent young adults, trying to save water and electricity and for convenience, often accumulate dirty clothes for a day or two until the washing machine is stuffed full before running a cycle. However, Japanese laundry researcher Rie Hirajima points out this seemingly cost-effective idea is completely wrong. Overloading the washing machine not only fails to clean clothes properly but can actually backfire, using more water and electricity. So, what is the "golden load capacity"? Let's look at the expert's detailed analysis.

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3 Serious Consequences of Overstuffing the Washing Machine

Many people adopt the mindset: "Since a wash cycle uses this much water anyway, the fuller the load, the better value." But Hirajima states that this blind pursuit of "maximum capacity" actually leads to three negative effects on clothes and the machine:

Inadequate Stain Removal: When the drum is packed too tightly, clothes lose space to tumble and rub against each other. Detergent cannot evenly penetrate the fibers of each garment, leaving sweat stains and dirt behind.

Bacterial Growth and Odors: Because water flow cannot effectively carry away all dirt, washed clothes easily retain sebum (skin oils) and bacteria. After drying, they may emit a lingering "sweaty" or musty smell instead of a fresh laundry scent.

Increased Wear and More Water Waste: Overloading strains the motor, accelerating wear on the machine. Worse, some smart washing machines detect an overly heavy load and automatically add extra rinse cycles, actually using more water and electricity.

The 7/10 Full Golden Rule

If overstuffing is wrong, what's the right amount? Hirajima proposes the perfect "golden load standard," applicable to both front-loading and top-loading machines commonly used in homes: After loading dirty clothes, leave about 20-30% empty space at the top of the drum (approximately 7/10 full). This reserved space ensures clothes have enough room to fall and tumble, allowing water, air, and detergent to thoroughly penetrate fibers for maximum cleaning efficiency and water conservation.

2 Correct Laundry Habits for Saving Water

Besides the 7/10 full rule, experts also recommend two habits for true water efficiency and cleanliness:

Don't Let Clothes Pile Up in the Machine: Many people habitually toss dirty clothes or wet towels directly into the washer to accumulate. Hirajima warns that the drum's interior is damp; leaving clothes in there for a day or two creates a breeding ground for bacteria and mold. Use a well-ventilated laundry basket for dirty clothes instead, only putting them in the washer when ready to wash. Don't Overdose Detergent: More laundry doesn't mean more detergent. If you add extra detergent for a larger load, insufficient rinsing water can leave chemical residues that damage fibers and irritate skin. Always follow the recommended dosage on the detergent label according to the load size.











Source: Laundry Researcher Rie Hirajima



