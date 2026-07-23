Expert's affordable spice trick to easily handle swarm disasters

Summer's high temperatures and humidity turn trash cans and fruit bowls into breeding grounds for fruit flies and other insects, leading to a "swarm disaster." A cleaning expert shares that using a common kitchen spice can drive away fruit flies and prevent maggots.

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According to Dengarden, foreign home expert Babs Costello, with millions of followers, recently shared anti-insect tips on TikTok. She points out that simply using common kitchen cinnamon can effectively repel several common summer pests. The video went viral, with netizens praising it as "the most useful post I've seen today."

Using Cinnamon to Repel Common Summer Insects

1. Fly Maggots and Flies

Sprinkle a thin, even layer of cinnamon powder on the bottom and lid of the trash can while wearing gloves. This effectively blocks small insects from entering.

2. Fruit Flies

To keep fruit flies away from your fruit bowl, simply place a few cinnamon sticks in the bowl. This quickly eliminates fruit flies circling your produce.

3. Mosquitoes

Mix 2 teaspoons of cinnamon powder with 4 cups of warm water in a measuring cup. Stir and let it steep. Then, strain the mixture into a spray bottle, add half a teaspoon of rubbing alcohol and half a teaspoon of dish soap. Shake well and spray around your home to effectively repel mosquitoes.

5 More Ways to Eliminate Fruit Flies: Apple Cider Vinegar + Dish Soap Works

Besides cinnamon, you can also use simple household materials to make effective fly traps:

1. DIY Apple Cider Vinegar + Dish Soap Trap

Prepare a clean shallow cup or a cut plastic bottle bottom. Pour in apple cider vinegar, fruit vinegar, or leftover beer. The fermented fruit smell and alcohol enzymes are irresistible to fruit flies. If you don't have vinegar, use a piece of banana peel or sliced overripe fruit with a little water. Add 2-3 drops of dish soap and gently stir to break the water's surface tension. Fruit flies landing to feed will sink and drown. Then, cover the cup tightly with plastic wrap, poke several small holes with a toothpick, and place it near the kitchen bin or sink. Fruit flies that enter won't be able to escape.

2. Natural Essential Oil Deterrent Cotton Balls

Fruit flies dislike strong odors. Place cotton balls soaked in natural essential oils (like peppermint, eucalyptus, clove, or citronella) near areas where fruit flies are common. This naturally repels them and reduces their chances of gathering and laying eggs. However, oils evaporate quickly, offering only temporary protection; they don't eliminate flies. For a lasting solution, combine with environmental cleaning.

3. Use Yellow Sticky Trap

Fruit flies are attracted to the color yellow. Place yellow sticky traps near fruit bowls, compost containers, or trash cans. They are highly likely to get stuck on the traps. Simply replace them regularly.

4. Effectiveness of UV Bug Zappers and Commercial Baits

Many try UV bug zappers, but they are generally ineffective against fruit flies. Fruit flies rely mainly on smell, not sight, for food. Bug zappers mainly kill mosquitoes or drain flies. Blindly using them won't solve the problem. In contrast, commercially available gel-type baits are more precise, contain trace insecticides, and their gel form prevents spills, making them suitable for living or dining rooms.

5. Caution with Chemical Insecticides

For a quick fix, there are insecticides specifically for fruit flies. While these work quickly, their scope is limited. Never spray them towards dishes, cutting boards, or uncovered food in the sink to avoid contamination.



