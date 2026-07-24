10 super low-calorie vegetable: A nutritionist's guide to low-calorie filling meals

Want to feel full and not gain weight during weight loss? Many people immediately think of cucumber (about 16 kcal per 100g). But a nutritionist points out that there are actually 10 other vegetables with even fewer calories. Eating them in moderation, along with a balanced diet and exercise, is a healthy and satisfying way to manage weight.

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Nutritionist Gu Chuan-ling introduces 10 "low-calorie treasures" among vegetables, along with simple and delicious recipes, to help you get enough vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber while controlling calories:

1. Celtuce / Stem Lettuce (15 kcal/100g)

High in potassium (212 mg) and low in sodium (35.6 mg), helping regulate blood pressure and protect cardiovascular health. Often called a "superfood." Celtuce leaves contain 5.9 times more beta-carotene, 3.3 times more Vitamin C, and higher potassium (305 mg) than the stem. Eat the leaves too!

Simple Recipe: Chilled Shredded Celtuce with Leaves: Peel and shred the stem, salt for 10 min, squeeze dry. Blanch washed leaves for 1 min. Mix with soy sauce, vinegar, minced garlic, and sesame oil.

2. Bok Choy (Baby Cabbage) / Pak Choi (14 kcal/100g)

Rich in Vitamin C (64 mg) and beta-carotene (889 mcg), with calcium at 117 mg – a "nutritional powerhouse." Vitamin C boosts collagen and iron absorption; beta-carotene protects eyes and fights oxidation.

Simple Recipe: Bok Choy and Tofu Soup: Cut bok choy into sections and tofu into cubes. Boil water, add tofu for 2-3 min, then bok choy until soft. Season with salt.

3. Tomato (15 kcal/100g)

Lycopene is a powerful antioxidant, better released when cooked; eating raw preserves more Vitamin C. High water content and low calories make it great for replacing vegetables for dietary fiber.

Simple Recipe: Tomato and Egg Drop Soup: Sauté chopped tomatoes until juicy, add water and boil. Stir in beaten egg, season with salt and sesame oil. Tangy and appetizing.

4. Fresh Kelp (13 kcal/100g)

High potassium (246 mg), low sodium (8.6 mg) for lowering blood pressure. Rich in selenium (strong antioxidant). Dietary fiber increases satiety; iodine suitable for pregnant and breastfeeding women. Eat once weekly.

Simple Recipe: Chilled Shredded Kelp: Boil kelp shreds, rinse in cold water. Shred radish and cucumber. Mix with soy sauce, vinegar, chili oil, and minced garlic.

5. Celtuce (also known as Asparagus Lettuce – 12 kcal/100g)

Contains potassium (164 mg) and sodium (32 mg), good for replenishing electrolytes post-exercise. Beta-carotene (1634 mcg) protects eyes. Suitable for people with high blood pressure.

Simple Recipe: Garlic Stir-fried Celtuce: Sauté minced garlic until golden. Add celtuce and stir-fry on high heat for 1 min. Season with salt until tender.

6. Lettuce (12 kcal/100g)

Rich in dietary fiber, increasing satiety and promoting gut motility. High in folate (120 mcg), providing over 1/4 of the daily requirement per 100g. Green leaf and romaine lettuce have more beta-carotene and potassium than iceberg.

Simple Recipe: Lettuce Wraps: Prepare rice, shredded cooked meat, egg strips, and cucumber strips. Wrap in lettuce leaves and eat.

7. Celery (13 kcal/100g)

Both water celery and common celery are rich in dietary fiber, which binds to cholesterol and glucose, slowing absorption. Apigenin has potential blood pressure-lowering effects. Water celery has 1.7 times more potassium than common celery.

Simple Recipe: Celery Stir-fried with Dried Tofu: Slice celery and dried tofu. Stir-fry tofu until golden, add celery, season with soy sauce and salt.

8. Choy Sum / Yu Choy (14 kcal/100g)

High in calcium (148 mg), low in oxalates. Vitamin K (84 mcg) promotes calcium absorption. Beta-carotene (1460 mcg) protects eyes.

Simple Recipe: Blanched Choy Sum: Blanch in boiling water with salt and a little oil until medium-done. Dress with light soy sauce, steamed fish soy sauce, minced garlic, and hot oil.

9. Chinese Flowering Cabbage / Choy Sum (15 kcal/100g)

High in Vitamin C (44 mg), comparable to two lemons, boosting immunity and preventing colds.

Simple Recipe: Stir-fried Choy Sum: Wash, cut a cross at the stem base. Stir-fry on high heat until soft, season with salt and light soy sauce.

10. Baby Cabbage / Napa Cabbage (13 kcal/100g)

Calcium (78 mg) is twice that of regular cabbage; low oxalates, easy to digest, suitable for elderly and children. Potassium (278 mg) helps stabilize blood pressure.

Simple Recipe: Boiled Baby Cabbage: Wash and boil until soft. Season with salt and chicken essence, garnish with scallions. Light and sweet.



