logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
WELLNESS

10 super low-calorie vegetable: A nutritionist's guide to low-calorie filling meals

WELLNESS
32 mins ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

logo
logo
logo

Want to feel full and not gain weight during weight loss? Many people immediately think of cucumber (about 16 kcal per 100g). But a nutritionist points out that there are actually 10 other vegetables with even fewer calories. Eating them in moderation, along with a balanced diet and exercise, is a healthy and satisfying way to manage weight.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Nutritionist Gu Chuan-ling introduces 10 "low-calorie treasures" among vegetables, along with simple and delicious recipes, to help you get enough vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber while controlling calories:

1. Celtuce / Stem Lettuce (15 kcal/100g)

High in potassium (212 mg) and low in sodium (35.6 mg), helping regulate blood pressure and protect cardiovascular health. Often called a "superfood." Celtuce leaves contain 5.9 times more beta-carotene, 3.3 times more Vitamin C, and higher potassium (305 mg) than the stem. Eat the leaves too!

  • Simple Recipe: Chilled Shredded Celtuce with Leaves: Peel and shred the stem, salt for 10 min, squeeze dry. Blanch washed leaves for 1 min. Mix with soy sauce, vinegar, minced garlic, and sesame oil.

2. Bok Choy (Baby Cabbage) / Pak Choi (14 kcal/100g)

Rich in Vitamin C (64 mg) and beta-carotene (889 mcg), with calcium at 117 mg – a "nutritional powerhouse." Vitamin C boosts collagen and iron absorption; beta-carotene protects eyes and fights oxidation.

  • Simple Recipe: Bok Choy and Tofu Soup: Cut bok choy into sections and tofu into cubes. Boil water, add tofu for 2-3 min, then bok choy until soft. Season with salt.

3. Tomato (15 kcal/100g)

Lycopene is a powerful antioxidant, better released when cooked; eating raw preserves more Vitamin C. High water content and low calories make it great for replacing vegetables for dietary fiber.

  • Simple Recipe: Tomato and Egg Drop Soup: Sauté chopped tomatoes until juicy, add water and boil. Stir in beaten egg, season with salt and sesame oil. Tangy and appetizing.

4. Fresh Kelp (13 kcal/100g)

High potassium (246 mg), low sodium (8.6 mg) for lowering blood pressure. Rich in selenium (strong antioxidant). Dietary fiber increases satiety; iodine suitable for pregnant and breastfeeding women. Eat once weekly.

  • Simple Recipe: Chilled Shredded Kelp: Boil kelp shreds, rinse in cold water. Shred radish and cucumber. Mix with soy sauce, vinegar, chili oil, and minced garlic.

5. Celtuce (also known as Asparagus Lettuce – 12 kcal/100g)

Contains potassium (164 mg) and sodium (32 mg), good for replenishing electrolytes post-exercise. Beta-carotene (1634 mcg) protects eyes. Suitable for people with high blood pressure.

  • Simple Recipe: Garlic Stir-fried Celtuce: Sauté minced garlic until golden. Add celtuce and stir-fry on high heat for 1 min. Season with salt until tender.

6. Lettuce (12 kcal/100g)

Rich in dietary fiber, increasing satiety and promoting gut motility. High in folate (120 mcg), providing over 1/4 of the daily requirement per 100g. Green leaf and romaine lettuce have more beta-carotene and potassium than iceberg.

  • Simple Recipe: Lettuce Wraps: Prepare rice, shredded cooked meat, egg strips, and cucumber strips. Wrap in lettuce leaves and eat.

7. Celery (13 kcal/100g)

Both water celery and common celery are rich in dietary fiber, which binds to cholesterol and glucose, slowing absorption. Apigenin has potential blood pressure-lowering effects. Water celery has 1.7 times more potassium than common celery.

  • Simple Recipe: Celery Stir-fried with Dried Tofu: Slice celery and dried tofu. Stir-fry tofu until golden, add celery, season with soy sauce and salt.

8. Choy Sum / Yu Choy (14 kcal/100g)

High in calcium (148 mg), low in oxalates. Vitamin K (84 mcg) promotes calcium absorption. Beta-carotene (1460 mcg) protects eyes.

  • Simple Recipe: Blanched Choy Sum: Blanch in boiling water with salt and a little oil until medium-done. Dress with light soy sauce, steamed fish soy sauce, minced garlic, and hot oil.

9. Chinese Flowering Cabbage / Choy Sum (15 kcal/100g)

High in Vitamin C (44 mg), comparable to two lemons, boosting immunity and preventing colds.

  • Simple Recipe: Stir-fried Choy Sum: Wash, cut a cross at the stem base. Stir-fry on high heat until soft, season with salt and light soy sauce.

10. Baby Cabbage / Napa Cabbage (13 kcal/100g)

Calcium (78 mg) is twice that of regular cabbage; low oxalates, easy to digest, suitable for elderly and children. Potassium (278 mg) helps stabilize blood pressure.

  • Simple Recipe: Boiled Baby Cabbage: Wash and boil until soft. Season with salt and chicken essence, garnish with scallions. Light and sweet.


 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Lychee guide: 15 varieties, how to choose and store, daily serving limits
WELLNESS
32 mins ago
Expert's affordable spice trick to easily handle swarm disasters
WELLNESS
23-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Free senior exercise classes by LCSD: Granddaughter signs up 80 y/o grandfather
WELLNESS
23-07-2026 12:00 HKT
3 Hong Kong art workshops for a creative soulful escape
WELLNESS
22-07-2026 12:00 HKT
The 7/10 golden rule of filling your washing machine - What not to do
WELLNESS
22-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Good news for office workers - Large studies show 2-3 cups daily lowers arrhythmia risk by 3pc
WELLNESS
21-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Pineapple VS pomelo: Nutritionist and fruit vendor share picking and eating tips
WELLNESS
21-07-2026 12:00 HKT
The best way to dry clothes fast: 4 common methods compared for speed
WELLNESS
20-07-2026 12:00 HKT
2026 Hong Kong Shopping Festival kicks off with 220+ restaurant, supermarket and retail store limited offers
WELLNESS
20-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Nutritionist recommends 3 super oils: Anti-inflammatory and heart-protective
WELLNESS
19-07-2026 12:00 HKT
(File photo)
Potential Tropical Storm Noul may pass within 300km of HK this Sun
NEWS
22 hours ago
(Online photo)
Monkey’s morning stroll delays Kwun Tong Line commute
NEWS
22 hours ago
Friend shares unseen photos from Patrick Tse's final years
SOCIAL BUZZ
22-07-2026 13:12 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.