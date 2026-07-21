Good news for office workers - Large studies show 2-3 cups daily lowers arrhythmia risk by 3pc

For many Hong Kong office workers who rely on coffee daily to stay alert, coffee is both a lifesaver and a source of concern. A long-standing myth suggests that caffeine causes heart palpitations and even heart disease. Nephrologist Dr. Jiang Shou-shan recently cited multiple large-scale medical studies to "clear" caffeine's name. He points out that the public generally misunderstands caffeine: feeling a faster heartbeat after coffee is not medically equivalent to "arrhythmia," and the two should not be conflated. Studies confirm that moderate caffeine intake is very safe for the cardiovascular system and even offers protective benefits.

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Faster Heartbeat Is Not the Same as Heart Palpitations

Jiang states that modern medical research has thoroughly overturned earlier beliefs that "caffeine causes heart palpitations." Many people conclude they shouldn't drink coffee just because they feel their heart rate increase slightly after drinking it, which contradicts evidence-based medicine. According to multiple large-scale prospective studies and meta-analyses involving hundreds of thousands of people, within the general adult limit of 300-400 mg of caffeine daily (about 3-4 cups of regular brewed coffee), caffeine does not trigger malignant arrhythmias nor increase cardiovascular mortality. On the contrary, moderate consumption can reduce the incidence of arrhythmias.

Each Additional Cup Daily Reduces Risk by 3%

To further substantiate this, Jiang cited a major 2021 report published in the authoritative medical journal JAMA Internal Medicine. This study analyzed long-term health data from over 380,000 people in the UK Biobank. The results showed that within safe limits, each additional cup of coffee consumed daily was associated with a 3% lower risk of developing arrhythmias (including atrial fibrillation and supraventricular tachycardia). The researchers used Mendelian randomization (a genetic analysis technique) for in-depth analysis, confirming that even in individuals genetically predisposed to slow caffeine metabolism, moderate intake did not increase arrhythmia risk, dispelling concerns about genetic determinism.

Coffee's Heart-Healthy Guide: Optimal Intake is 2-3 Cups Daily

Another large study published in 2022 in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology followed approximately 450,000 participants for an extended 12.5 years.

Data analysis showed that whether it was ground coffee or instant coffee, those who drank 2-3 cups daily had the lowest incidence of cardiovascular disease, arrhythmias, and all-cause mortality. Researchers believe this is linked to coffee's rich content of various natural antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, beyond just caffeine.

Jiang reminds that while caffeine is proven not to trigger malignant atrial fibrillation, individuals should still pay attention to their personal tolerance. If you are sensitive to caffeine and experience acid reflux, insomnia, or extreme anxiety after consumption, you should still moderate your intake. As long as you don't overconsume, coffee is definitely a healthy ally for office workers.



