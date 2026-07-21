logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
WELLNESS

Good news for office workers - Large studies show 2-3 cups daily lowers arrhythmia risk by 3pc

WELLNESS
1 hour ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

logo
logo
logo

For many Hong Kong office workers who rely on coffee daily to stay alert, coffee is both a lifesaver and a source of concern. A long-standing myth suggests that caffeine causes heart palpitations and even heart disease. Nephrologist Dr. Jiang Shou-shan recently cited multiple large-scale medical studies to "clear" caffeine's name. He points out that the public generally misunderstands caffeine: feeling a faster heartbeat after coffee is not medically equivalent to "arrhythmia," and the two should not be conflated. Studies confirm that moderate caffeine intake is very safe for the cardiovascular system and even offers protective benefits.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Faster Heartbeat Is Not the Same as Heart Palpitations

Jiang states that modern medical research has thoroughly overturned earlier beliefs that "caffeine causes heart palpitations." Many people conclude they shouldn't drink coffee just because they feel their heart rate increase slightly after drinking it, which contradicts evidence-based medicine. According to multiple large-scale prospective studies and meta-analyses involving hundreds of thousands of people, within the general adult limit of 300-400 mg of caffeine daily (about 3-4 cups of regular brewed coffee), caffeine does not trigger malignant arrhythmias nor increase cardiovascular mortality. On the contrary, moderate consumption can reduce the incidence of arrhythmias.

Each Additional Cup Daily Reduces Risk by 3%

To further substantiate this, Jiang cited a major 2021 report published in the authoritative medical journal JAMA Internal Medicine. This study analyzed long-term health data from over 380,000 people in the UK Biobank. The results showed that within safe limits, each additional cup of coffee consumed daily was associated with a 3% lower risk of developing arrhythmias (including atrial fibrillation and supraventricular tachycardia). The researchers used Mendelian randomization (a genetic analysis technique) for in-depth analysis, confirming that even in individuals genetically predisposed to slow caffeine metabolism, moderate intake did not increase arrhythmia risk, dispelling concerns about genetic determinism.

Coffee's Heart-Healthy Guide: Optimal Intake is 2-3 Cups Daily

Another large study published in 2022 in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology followed approximately 450,000 participants for an extended 12.5 years.

Data analysis showed that whether it was ground coffee or instant coffee, those who drank 2-3 cups daily had the lowest incidence of cardiovascular disease, arrhythmias, and all-cause mortality. Researchers believe this is linked to coffee's rich content of various natural antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, beyond just caffeine.

Jiang reminds that while caffeine is proven not to trigger malignant atrial fibrillation, individuals should still pay attention to their personal tolerance. If you are sensitive to caffeine and experience acid reflux, insomnia, or extreme anxiety after consumption, you should still moderate your intake. As long as you don't overconsume, coffee is definitely a healthy ally for office workers.


 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Pineapple VS pomelo: Nutritionist and fruit vendor share picking and eating tips
WELLNESS
1 hour ago
The best way to dry clothes fast: 4 common methods compared for speed
WELLNESS
20-07-2026 12:00 HKT
2026 Hong Kong Shopping Festival kicks off with 220+ restaurant, supermarket and retail store limited offers
WELLNESS
20-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Nutritionist recommends 3 super oils: Anti-inflammatory and heart-protective
WELLNESS
19-07-2026 12:00 HKT
5 foods that hide blood sugar traps
WELLNESS
19-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Study reports eating almonds 30 minutes before dinner can lower post-meal blood sugar by 28pc
WELLNESS
18-07-2026 12:00 HKT
4 air-conditioning energy saving tips for this hot summer
WELLNESS
18-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Doctor warns against this one habit that turns healthy drinks into risks of cancer
WELLNESS
17-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Keeping cool without overspending: Why inverter air-cons save energy and feel better
WELLNESS
17-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Mexican quesadilla recipe from a fine-dining chef: 3 tips for authentic pairing with drinks
WELLNESS
16-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Patrick Tse dies at 89, Nicholas Tse returns to HK as family announces veteran actor’s passing
ENTERTAINMENT
21 hours ago
Deborah Lee breaks silence after Patrick Tse’s death
ENTERTAINMENT
16 hours ago
Patrick Tse died of pneumonia last Thursday and was cremated in low-key funeral, sources reveal
NEWS
11 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.