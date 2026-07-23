Free senior exercise classes by LCSD: Granddaughter signs up 80 y/o grandfather

A granddaughter shared on social media that she signed up her 80-year-old grandfather for a free senior fitness class organized by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD). After his first class, he had already learned to use simple fitness equipment and really enjoyed the experience. The granddaughter said, "It seems like Grandpa is having quite a bit of fun."

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The user posted on Threads that she had arranged a free LCSD senior fitness course for her octogenarian grandfather, jokingly calling it his "summer activity." Initially worried he might skip class, she was pleasantly surprised to find he was thoroughly enjoying it.

After the first session, her grandfather reported back on what he had learned, including how to use the stationary bike and treadmill, and various warm-up exercises. He also mentioned that most of the dozen or so classmates were in their sixties and seventies, making him the only participant over 80.

Netizens Praise Heartwarming Post: "Elderly Who Exercise Become Much Sharper"

Many netizens praised the grandfather for being so energetic and adventurous, saying he's great for being willing to move and learn new things. Others commended the poster's filial piety, with one admitting, "Sometimes I get impatient talking to my elders – I should learn from your attitude."

The post also resonated with other family members of seniors. One person shared that their 80-something father swims every morning regardless of the weather, adding, "When the elderly exercise more and socialize more, they really do become much sharper." Another netizen said the post inspired them to look into similar programs for their grandmother.

LCSD Senior Exercise Classes – Free for Those Aged 60 or Above

To encourage seniors to stay healthy through exercise, the LCSD currently offers three major programs: "Senior Sports Fun," "Active Ageing Programme," and "Senior Sports Gathering." These provide free sports activities like Tai Chi, badminton, and table tennis for seniors aged 60 or above. Participants can register for suitable courses via the SmartPLAY mobile app, filtering by district and time.

How to Register for LCSD Senior Exercise Classes?

Download and register for the SmartPLAY app. Select "Activities" and browse by "Sport Category." Choose "Other" and select from "Senior Sports Fun," "Active Ageing Programme," or "Senior Sports Gathering." Browse available courses and register according to your schedule and district.







Sources: _fongfongfong (Threads), Leisure and Cultural Services Department (Hong Kong)



