logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
WELLNESS

Free senior exercise classes by LCSD: Granddaughter signs up 80 y/o grandfather

WELLNESS
44 mins ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

logo
logo
logo

A granddaughter shared on social media that she signed up her 80-year-old grandfather for a free senior fitness class organized by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD). After his first class, he had already learned to use simple fitness equipment and really enjoyed the experience. The granddaughter said, "It seems like Grandpa is having quite a bit of fun."

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The user posted on Threads that she had arranged a free LCSD senior fitness course for her octogenarian grandfather, jokingly calling it his "summer activity." Initially worried he might skip class, she was pleasantly surprised to find he was thoroughly enjoying it.

After the first session, her grandfather reported back on what he had learned, including how to use the stationary bike and treadmill, and various warm-up exercises. He also mentioned that most of the dozen or so classmates were in their sixties and seventies, making him the only participant over 80.

Netizens Praise Heartwarming Post: "Elderly Who Exercise Become Much Sharper"

Many netizens praised the grandfather for being so energetic and adventurous, saying he's great for being willing to move and learn new things. Others commended the poster's filial piety, with one admitting, "Sometimes I get impatient talking to my elders – I should learn from your attitude."

The post also resonated with other family members of seniors. One person shared that their 80-something father swims every morning regardless of the weather, adding, "When the elderly exercise more and socialize more, they really do become much sharper." Another netizen said the post inspired them to look into similar programs for their grandmother.

LCSD Senior Exercise Classes – Free for Those Aged 60 or Above

To encourage seniors to stay healthy through exercise, the LCSD currently offers three major programs: "Senior Sports Fun," "Active Ageing Programme," and "Senior Sports Gathering." These provide free sports activities like Tai Chi, badminton, and table tennis for seniors aged 60 or above. Participants can register for suitable courses via the SmartPLAY mobile app, filtering by district and time.

How to Register for LCSD Senior Exercise Classes?

  1. Download and register for the SmartPLAY app.
  2. Select "Activities" and browse by "Sport Category."
  3. Choose "Other" and select from "Senior Sports Fun," "Active Ageing Programme," or "Senior Sports Gathering."
  4. Browse available courses and register according to your schedule and district.



 

Sources: _fongfongfong (Threads), Leisure and Cultural Services Department (Hong Kong)


 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Expert's affordable spice trick to easily handle swarm disasters
WELLNESS
44 mins ago
3 Hong Kong art workshops for a creative soulful escape
WELLNESS
22-07-2026 12:00 HKT
The 7/10 golden rule of filling your washing machine - What not to do
WELLNESS
22-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Good news for office workers - Large studies show 2-3 cups daily lowers arrhythmia risk by 3pc
WELLNESS
21-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Pineapple VS pomelo: Nutritionist and fruit vendor share picking and eating tips
WELLNESS
21-07-2026 12:00 HKT
The best way to dry clothes fast: 4 common methods compared for speed
WELLNESS
20-07-2026 12:00 HKT
2026 Hong Kong Shopping Festival kicks off with 220+ restaurant, supermarket and retail store limited offers
WELLNESS
20-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Nutritionist recommends 3 super oils: Anti-inflammatory and heart-protective
WELLNESS
19-07-2026 12:00 HKT
5 foods that hide blood sugar traps
WELLNESS
19-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Study reports eating almonds 30 minutes before dinner can lower post-meal blood sugar by 28pc
WELLNESS
18-07-2026 12:00 HKT
(File Photo)
New tropical cyclone threatens HK this weekend as AI forecast models show divided paths
NEWS
21-07-2026 19:52 HKT
Judge Wilson Chan faces serious reprimand again over fifth judicial copying case
NEWS
22-07-2026 04:44 HKT
Hong Kong passport ranks 14th globally as Asia dominates travel index
NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.