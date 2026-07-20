2026 Hong Kong Shopping Festival kicks off with 220+ restaurant, supermarket and retail store limited offers

The highly anticipated "Hong Kong Happy Shopping Festival" returns this year with over 220 participating merchants, including well-known chains like Cafe de Coral, Wellcome Supermarket, and Maxim's MX. The event features highly attractive buy-one-get-one offers and various value-for-money shopping discounts. Additionally, this year's festival specially includes exclusive discounts for elderly JoyYou Card holders, allowing citizens from all walks of life to enjoy the shopping experience to the fullest.

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The fourth edition of the "Hong Kong Happy Shopping Festival," organized by the Hong Kong Retail Management Association (HKRMA), has officially launched. This year's theme, "Hong Kong Gifts with Courtesy," offers multiple consumer benefits for both Hong Kong residents and visitors. A particularly thoughtful addition this year is the exclusive senior discounts. Seniors simply need to present their JoyYou Card to enjoy exclusive deals at numerous merchants, covering everything from dining to daily necessities, making it easy for the elderly to participate in this city-wide shopping event and return home with plenty of bargains.

Two Months of Buy-One-Get-One Offers at 7-Eleven, McDonald's, and Movie Tickets

The "Hong Kong Happy Shopping Festival" buy-one-get-one promotions run from now until August 31. Participating merchants will distribute offers through major Hong Kong platforms. Users just need to log into apps like AlipayHK, Octopus App, WeChat Pay HK, or BoC Pay+, and visit the designated festival section to claim electronic coupons for buy-one-get-one deals at 7-Eleven, Arome Bakery, McDonald's, and selected movie tickets.

Buy-One-Get-One Offers:

7-Eleven 7-Snack: Buy-one-get-one on Hong Kong-style milk tea. Arome Bakery: Buy-one-get-one coupons on popular pastries. Catalog: Buy-one-get-one on selected trendy footwear and accessories. Daisheng Lifestyle Supermarket: Buy-one-get-one on selected popular snacks. Harbour Plaza North Point: Buy-one-get-one on adult dinner buffet. KFC: Buy-one-get-one on Honey Muffins and Spicy Chicken Leg Burgers. McDonald's: Buy-one-get-one on Big Mac meals, Sausage McMuffin breakfast meals, and small freshly ground lattes. B+ cinema MOKO: Buy-one-get-one e-vouchers for movie tickets.

Exclusive Offers for Seniors with JoyYou Card: Free Milk Tea at Cafe de Coral, $20 Off at ParknShop, 25% Off Dim Sum

Silver-haired offers run from August 1 to August 31, 2026. Seniors aged 60 or above simply need to present their JoyYou Card at participating merchants to redeem multiple exclusive deals, including free milk tea at Cafe de Coral, $20 off at ParknShop, and 25% off dim sum at selected restaurants.

Senior JoyYou Card Exclusive Offers:

Cafe de Coral: Free hot milk tea with any congee or dim sum order before 11 AM. Jian Xin Hao Shanghai Pan-Fried Buns: $3 off during breakfast and tea hours. Hong Kong ParknShop: $20 off on adult diapers or milk formula purchases over $200. Hotel CoZi (The Platter): 50% off buffet lunch or dinner for JoyYou Card holders dining with two or more guests. Japan Home Centre: $12 off on purchases over $128. Maxim's Bakery: 8% off on all regular-priced items with JoyYou Card or Senior Citizen Card. Tsuen Fuk Lau: $5 tea and 25% off all-day dining with JoyYou Card. One Noodle Congee: Free red bean soup (value $18) with dinner purchases over $70.

Shopping Deals: Up to $100 Off at All Kinds of Stores

Beyond the buy-one-get-one and senior discounts, the "Hong Kong Happy Shopping Festival" also offers a range of regular shopping promotions across various categories. Users can pre-load suitable coupons through designated platforms to use at retailers like Chung Yuen Electrical, Mannings, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Saint Honore Bakery, with some discounts up to $100.

Shopping Voucher Highlights:

Chung Yuen Electrical: $100 voucher for appliances and electronics. Hong Kong Disneyland Resort: Limited-edition 20th-anniversary "SouvenEAR" mini party hat redemption and outdoor snack kiosk discounts. Mannings: $25 off own-brand health products (vitamins and supplements). Saint Honore Bakery: $5 e-voucher and extra $2 off on sourdough bread made with French flour. SKECHERS: $100 voucher for footwear and casual wear. Wellcome Supermarket: $12 and $25 vouchers for groceries. ZOFF: $200 off regular-priced eyewear. Best Mart 360°: $20 off on single purchases over $250.







Source: HKRMA (Hong Kong Retail Management Association)



