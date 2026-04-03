4 health advantages of being shorter: Lower risks of cancer, bloodclots and fractures

Height not only affects appearance but may also be linked to longevity. Recent studies have revealed that being shorter may be an unexpected "hidden bonus" for health. Shorter individuals appear to have surprising advantages when it comes to cancer risk, blood clots, fractures, and lifespan. Notably, men around 157 cm (about 5'2") are more likely to carry longevity genes.

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Foreign media reports indicate that research has found taller individuals face significantly higher risks of cancer, venous thrombosis, and fractures. In contrast, shorter individuals not only have lower risks but also tend to live longer.

1. Cancer Risk Increases by Nearly 20% for Every 10 cm in Height

A 2014 Swedish study involving over 5 million people found that for every 10 cm (approx. 4 inches) increase in height, the risk of cancer increased by 18% in women and 11% in men. Specifically, taller women had a 20% higher risk of breast cancer, and the risk of melanoma increased by about 30% for every 10 cm increase in height for both sexes.

An analysis by the World Cancer Research Fund also indicated that taller individuals have higher risks of kidney, ovarian, pancreatic, colon, and prostate cancers. A 2016 US study further found that for each unit increase in height, the risk of dying from cancer rose by 7.1% in men and 5.7% in women. Researchers suggest this may be linked to taller individuals having more cells and higher levels of growth hormones, factors that could increase the chance of cellular mutations and promote cancer development.

2. Shorter Men Have 65% Lower Risk of Blood Clots; Shorter Women Have 69% Lower Risk

A 2017 study involving over 2 million siblings found that taller individuals had a higher risk of developing venous thromboembolism (VTE). The data showed:

Men: Those under 160 cm (approx. 5'3") had a 65% lower risk of VTE compared to men 188 cm (approx. 6'2") or taller.

Women: Those under 155 cm (approx. 5'1") had a 69% lower risk compared to women 183 cm (approx. 6') or taller.

Researchers explained that longer legs mean longer blood vessels, which may slow the return of blood to the heart, thereby increasing the risk of clot formation. Some scholars suggest that height should be considered as a risk factor in VTE assessments in the future.

3. Shorter Individuals Have a Lower Center of Gravity, Reducing Fall and Fracture Risk

For the elderly, hip fractures can be even more threatening than cancer. A 2016 meta-analysis found a potential association between greater height and an increased risk of hip fractures.

Researchers noted that taller individuals have a higher center of gravity, increasing their risk of falling. Moreover, when they do fall, the impact energy hitting the ground is higher, raising the chance of fractures. Shorter individuals, with a lower center of gravity and better stability, have a lower fall risk and less impact energy.

4. Shorter Men Are More Likely to Carry the FOXO3 Longevity Gene

On average, shorter individuals live 2-5 years longer than taller ones. A 2014 study on Japanese-American men found that shorter men were more likely to carry the protective FOXO3 longevity gene. The study divided participants into two groups:

Those 157.5 cm (approx. 5'2") or shorter

Those 162.6 cm (approx. 5'4") or taller

Results showed that the group 157.5 cm or shorter lived the longest; the taller the participant, the shorter their lifespan. Another study also found that shorter individuals typically have longer average lifespans and fewer diet-related chronic diseases, especially noticeable in middle age and beyond.

Lifestyle Remains Key

Although several studies point to potential health advantages for shorter individuals, experts emphasize that many aspects of the link between height and longevity remain unknown. Regardless of height, lifestyle choices—including a balanced diet, regular exercise, adequate sleep, and maintaining a healthy weight—are equally crucial for influencing lifespan.



