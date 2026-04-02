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SOCIAL BUZZ

Taxi e-payment ‘3pc fee’ notices spark debate on rollout day

SOCIAL BUZZ
02-04-2026 12:42 HKT
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Hong Kong taxi drivers began offering electronic payment options on Wednesday (Apr 1) under a new requirement, but the rollout was quickly overshadowed by controversy over a reported 3 percent surcharge.

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A photo circulating online showed a notice inside a taxi stating that passengers would be charged a 3 percent “handling fee” for using electronic payment platforms. The image sparked debate over whether the fee is lawful and who ultimately collects it.

Some industry insiders said the charge is imposed by certain payment platforms rather than drivers, adding that drivers still receive the full metered fare.

Others, however, questioned whether charging more than the meter fare could breach regulations. Some also compared taxis with other public transport, noting that electronic payments on trains and buses do not incur extra fees.

Industry sources said Octopus and Alipay payments are usually fee-free, while credit card users may be charged 2 to 3 percent.

The Transport Department said taxi drivers must continue to charge according to the meter for street-hail trips, adding that any additional platform fee charged by payment providers is not part of the fare.

It added that since the fee is collected by the payment platform rather than the driver, it does not amount to overcharging.

Passengers are advised to check the terms of their chosen payment method before paying.

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