Li Ka Shing Foundation and CUHK Medical Centre launch subsidy scheme for urinary stone surgery

Urinary tract stones can cause severe colic pain, hematuria (blood in urine), inability to urinate, and other problems, placing immense physical and mental stress on patients and significantly impacting their daily lives. Patients often face long waiting times for "stone removal" surgery in public hospitals, and may not be able to afford the high costs of private hospitals, leaving them to endure excruciating pain indefinitely. The Li Ka Shing Foundation and the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) Medical Centre have jointly launched a subsidy scheme to support patients facing financial pressure, enabling them to undergo timely surgery to relieve their pain. Details of the "Urinary Stone Surgery Subsidy Scheme" are outlined below.

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Urinary Stone Surgery Subsidy Scheme | Subsidy Amount

Each approved applicant can receive a total subsidy of HK$20,000, which will be applied directly to offset doctor's fees and surgical costs:

Li Ka Shing Foundation Subsidy: HK$10,000

CUHK Medical Centre Subsidy: HK$10,000

The initial consultation fee and any costs exceeding the subsidy amount will be borne by the patient.

Urinary Stone Surgery Subsidy Scheme | Eligibility Criteria

Hong Kong residents who are already on the public hospital waiting list for "ureteroscopic lithotripsy" or "extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy" (ESWL), or who hold a referral letter/follow-up appointment slip from the Hospital Authority.

The average total monthly household income of all members living together in the past year is less than HK$80,000.

Priority consideration will be given to applicants who are employed or are the primary household income earners.

Urinary Stone Surgery Subsidy Scheme | Application Process

Submit the completed application form and relevant supporting documents to CUHK Medical Centre. CUHK Medical Centre will arrange for eligible applicants to have an initial consultation with the hospital's urology specialist to assess suitability for surgery. (The initial consultation fee is payable by the patient.) Once suitability is confirmed by the doctor, CUHK Medical Centre will issue a notification letter to the applicant, detailing the surgical quotation and arrangements.

Urinary Stone Surgery Subsidy Scheme | Application Period

Start Date: December 2024

End Date: December 2026

Urinary Stone Surgery Subsidy Scheme | Inquiries

For inquiries about the scheme details or to make an appointment, please contact the Urology Centre at CUHK Medical Centre directly:

Phone: 3946 6088

Email: urology@cuhkmc.hk

Service Hours: Monday to Friday, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM; Saturday, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM



