Senior childcare worker receives "Star of the Year" award for loving care of abandoned children

Hong Kong's "Mother's Choice" has a most senior childcare worker who guards every abandoned child with love and gentleness. Recently, her selfless dedication earned her the organization's "Star of the Year" award. For her, the greatest fulfillment is: "Seeing children get adopted makes me so happy!"

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33 Years at Mother's Choice: Guarding Every Abandoned Child with Love

According to a video posted on Mother's Choice's Facebook page, Chan Shuk-fan, the organization's most senior childcare worker, has quietly held her post for over 33 years. A mother herself, she was thrilled when she learned that at Mother's Choice she could care for over 30 precious children. Over the years, she has worked tirelessly to provide hundreds of children awaiting permanent families with a safe, loving home. To recognize her dedication and selfless devotion over the years, the organization presented her with the "Star of the Year" award this year.

When asked about her most memorable experience, Chan shared a story about a child named Francis. She recalled that when he first arrived, he was very thin, refused to speak, and always looked unhappy. Through day-by-day contact, the child slowly opened up. "It was like watching a flower bloom." No matter how busy she was, whenever she suddenly started singing, all the children would immediately look at her and then instantly quiet down. She shared, "Every child has different personalities and preferences. When they cry, and because you know them well, you understand the reason. When you feel that you understand them and can meet their needs, then you feel so happy!"

Facing Retirement but Still Caring for the Children: "Seeing Children Get Adopted Makes Me Happy Too"

Chan admits that her gentle personality was also honed here at Mother's Choice. Regarding her upcoming retirement, she admits she will miss it very much. "I'm about to retire, and I'll miss it a lot." But she has already planned her next step: "I'll come back to volunteer because truly, seeing them... seeing them grow up happy, especially those who might not have been happy when they were small, watching them slowly become happy... I'm so happy to see them get adopted."



