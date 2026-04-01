Nutritionist recommends 5 key nutrients for dark, lustrous hair

Noticing more and more white hairs at a young age makes you want to dye them immediately? To address the root cause of white hair, a nutritionist points out that supplementing with 5 key nutrients can help nourish dark, lustrous hair. Even eating eggs is effective.

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Nutritionist Cheung Yu-hei posted on her Facebook page that when looking in the mirror and seeing new white hairs, it's easy to feel frustrated and rush to dye them. However, frequent dyeing and perming can actually damage hair quality and the scalp. Premature graying is becoming increasingly common. The culprits are not just aging but also the following factors:

Melanocyte Degeneration: The "factory" responsible for producing melanin stops functioning, halting pigment secretion.

Oxidative Stress: Chronic stress, staying up late, smoking, and other bad habits cause the body to produce excessive hydrogen peroxide (H₂O₂), a chemical that directly "bleaches" hair.

Nutritional Deficiencies: Hair growth requires adequate nutrients. When nutrition is insufficient, the melanin synthesis process naturally becomes hindered.

To cultivate dark, shiny hair, she has compiled the following 5 key nutrients. Consider adding the related foods to your daily diet:

5 Key Nutrients for Dark Hair

High-Quality Protein: Protein is the foundational building block of hair. Deficiency can make hair thin and brittle. Recommended foods: eggs, chicken, tofu, edamame. B Vitamins: These are key helpers in melanin synthesis. Recommended foods: clams, pork liver, whole grains, dark green vegetables. Copper: An indispensable catalyst in the melanin synthesis process. Recommended foods: cocoa powder, cashews, walnuts, oysters. Zinc: Aids in protein synthesis and repairs hair follicle cells. Recommended foods: pumpkin seeds, oysters, beef. Antioxidants: Help clear free radicals from the body, protecting melanocytes from damage. Recommended foods: blueberries (rich in anthocyanins), red bell peppers (rich in Vitamin C), black sesame seeds (rich in Vitamin E).

3 Lifestyle Habits for Healthy Hair: Scalp Massage Also Effective

Beyond diet, Cheung also reminds that adjusting lifestyle habits is equally important:

Adequate Sleep: Melatonin produced by the body during sleep helps combat oxidative stress and repair hair follicles.

Scalp Massage: Massage the scalp with your fingertips for 3 minutes each morning and evening to promote blood circulation, allowing nutrients to reach the hair roots effectively.

Manage Stress: Chronic high stress is a major cause of premature graying. Remember to relax and unwind when needed.

She also notes that if the graying is primarily due to genetics (hereditary premature graying) or natural physiological aging, dietary adjustments alone may have limited effectiveness. This nutritional guide is most suitable for those experiencing premature graying due to stress, late nights, or nutritional imbalances, helping to protect the last line of defense for melanocytes.



