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WELLNESS

Expert recommends 10 health habits you can do in 1 minute

WELLNESS
03-04-2026 12:00 HKT

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

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According to Japanese media San Kyu!, Japanese herbalist and nurse "Keiko" states that just because you're short on time doesn't mean you should neglect self-care. Even using one-minute pockets of time to care for yourself can add up, making deposits for your future physical and mental health. She lists 10 simple health habits that, when practiced consistently, can lead to noticeable improvements in your well-being.

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  1. Heel Raises While Waiting: Stand with feet shoulder-width apart. Slowly raise and lower your heels. This exercise helps maintain lower limb muscle strength, prevents swelling, and promotes blood circulation. Be sure to maintain balance to avoid swaying or falling.
  2. Gaze into the Distance: When looking at a phone or other close objects for a long time, your eyes focus on near points, causing the eye muscles to fatigue. Gazing into the distance relaxes the eye muscles and relieves eye strain.
  3. Laugh More: Laughter is very effective for relieving stress and restoring energy.
  4. Move Your Body to Music: Dancing can release tension and stress.
  5. Swing Your Hips While Walking: Moving your hips in a wide range of motion helps boost metabolism and improve blood circulation.
  6. Drink Healthy Tea: Sip your favorite tea while doing housework or cooking. She particularly recommends healthy teas rich in antioxidants, such as black soybean tea, which can help relax the mind and body. Staying hydrated with water is also especially important during seasons when heatstroke is a risk.
  7. Rotate Your Ankles Frequently: Around the ankles are acupuncture points that can help promote fluid metabolism. If you're worried about swollen feet, frequently rotating your ankles can help relax them. You can do this while waiting at traffic lights or while sitting.
  8. Close Your Eyes for One Minute: Research has found that simply closing your eyes to block the information received through them can effectively give your brain a rest.
  9. Take Deep Breaths Before Bed: Deep breathing before sleep can relax the body and mind, making it easier for your body to activate its "sleep switch," thereby improving sleep quality.
  10. Recall One Happy Thing from Today: Finding something that made you happy before bed allows you to end the day on a positive note.


 

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