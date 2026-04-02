Nutritionist reveals 7-day low carb meal plan

Do you have to eliminate all starches to lose weight? A nutritionist points out that the key to successful weight loss is eating starches wisely. She has designed a "7-day low-carb meal plan" that allows you to enjoy delicious food while easily shedding pounds. The plan particularly recommends one type of noodle that is extremely low in calories yet highly filling.

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Nutritionist Yeung Sze-ham posted on her Facebook page that a low-sugar diet does not mean completely eliminating starches. Instead, it involves increasing vegetable and protein intake, using techniques like substituting starches and consuming high-quality protein and healthy fats. She specifically designed a one-week, seven-day low-sugar lunch and dinner menu. It uses whole grains and root vegetables to replace refined white rice and cleverly incorporates zucchini noodles and cauliflower rice to increase satiety, allowing you to enjoy full, satisfying meals during your low-sugar journey without burdening your body:

7-Day Low-Carb Lunch and Dinner Menu

Monday

Lunch: Grilled Salmon with Quinoa Warm Salad. Salmon is rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, which help fight inflammation. Paired with low-GI quinoa, it stabilizes blood sugar and provides ample energy.

Dinner: Garlic Sautéed Chicken Breast with Zucchini Noodles. Replace pasta with zucchini noodles, which are extremely low in calories and high in water content. Pair with low-fat chicken breast for a refreshing, filling meal.

Tuesday

Lunch: Rosemary Roasted Chicken Thigh Steak, Roasted Sweet Potato Wedges, and Boiled Broccoli. Roasted sweet potatoes with skin are a great source of resistant starch, and broccoli is an antioxidant-rich cruciferous vegetable.

Dinner: Tomato Tofu and Seafood Soup, Chilled Spinach with Sesame. This soup is packed with high-quality protein from seafood and tofu, warming the stomach without burdening digestion.

Wednesday

Lunch: Stir-fried Pork Tenderloin with Bell Peppers, Half a Bowl of Brown Rice. Pork tenderloin is a relatively low-fat cut of pork. Cooking it with bell peppers, which are rich in Vitamin C, helps with iron absorption.

Dinner: Garlic Butter Pan-Seared Snapper, Stir-fried Water Conch with Shiitake Mushrooms. Snapper is easy to digest and low in calories. A touch of butter enhances the flavor of this mild white fish.

Thursday

Lunch: Sliced Beef Salad with Onions, Pumpkin Soup. Beef is a great source of iron, while raw onions support cardiovascular health. The pumpkin soup here is not thickened with starch; it relies solely on the natural starch and sweetness of the pumpkin.

Dinner: Spinach Mushroom Frittata, Stir-fried Cabbage with Garlic. Eggs are a high-quality complete protein. Combined with spinach and mushrooms to make a thick frittata, you get ample nutrition even without meat.

Friday

Lunch: Shrimp Fried "Cauliflower Rice" (with Edamame and Carrots). Replace white rice with finely chopped cauliflower, adding edamame for plant-based protein and fresh shrimp. Calories are instantly halved.

Dinner: Grilled Mackerel, Chilled Okra, Half a Bowl of Mixed Grain Rice. Okra's unique mucilage is beneficial for the digestive tract. Paired with grilled mackerel, rich in healthy fats, it provides restorative energy for the end of a tiring week.

Saturday

Lunch: Chicken Breast with Chilled Tofu, Blanched Choy Sum. If you wake up late on weekends with lower activity levels, choose a light combination featuring both plant-based and animal protein.

Dinner: Radish and Beef Tendon Stew, Stir-fried Water Spinach. Beef tendon is rich in collagen and low in fat. Stewed with white radish, it is lightly sweet and refreshing, perfect for the whole family.

Sunday

Lunch: Salmon and Avocado Salad, Steamed Sweet Potato with Skin. Avocado is a source of high-quality healthy fats. Paired with salmon, this salad offers a smooth texture and excellent anti-inflammatory effects.

Dinner: Clams with Loofah (Luffa), Pan-Fried Pork Neck. Loofah has a very high water content, and clams provide natural umami. Paired with pork neck for a crisp texture, this meal concludes a week of low-sugar eating perfectly.

Yeung reminds us that while following this meal plan, remember to drink plenty of water. Adjust the portions of high-quality starches like sweet potatoes, brown rice, and mixed grain rice moderately based on your hunger levels and physical activity for the day. She emphasizes that a low-sugar diet is not about completely cutting out carbohydrates, but rather about choosing the right carbs, selecting healthy oils, and getting enough protein. As you gradually incorporate these whole foods into your daily diet, you will find your energy improves and your body becomes lighter without even realizing it.



