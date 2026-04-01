Vernal Equinox 2026: Dampness leads to spring fatigue, spring problems

March 20th marks the Vernal Equinox, one of the 24 solar terms. Have you been feeling unusually tired, drowsy, and like you can never get enough sleep during this period? Registered Chinese Medicine Practitioner Dr. Cheng Yat-wan reminds us that this persistent fatigue is a typical symptom of "spring fatigue." Due to the warm and humid weather, "dampness" in the body can easily cause trouble, leading not only to exhaustion but also potentially triggering discomforts like eczema, joint pain, and allergic rhinitis. She recommends several dampness-removing and liver-soothing soups and teas to help expel dampness, improve spring fatigue, and restore vitality.

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How can we smoothly navigate this season of enveloping dampness? Cheng points out that the Vernal Equinox, as the name suggests, marks the midpoint of spring. On this day, the sun shines directly at 0° celestial longitude, resulting in equal day and night lengths of 12 hours. After this, the days in the Northern Hemisphere grow longer. In Hong Kong, the Vernal Equinox signifies a stable return to warmer temperatures, but it also brings increased rainfall and high humidity. In this warm, humid climate, "dampness" can take advantage, invading the body, hindering the flow of Qi and blood, and triggering a range of discomforts:

Spring Fatigue: Characterized by tiredness, weakness, difficulty concentrating, and a constant feeling of sleepiness.

Dampness Invasion: Dampness can cause chest tightness and shortness of breath, exacerbating respiratory issues like allergic rhinitis and asthma. It is also a major contributor to joint pain and skin problems such as eczema.

Flu Season: Warm, humid weather favors the spread of viruses.

Recommended 4 Vernal Equinox Dampness-Removing Soups and Teas

Spring corresponds to "Wood" in the five elements, which is associated with the "Liver." Therefore, nourishing the liver is crucial, making the key focus for health preservation "removing dampness and nourishing the liver." Cheng shares 4 simple and effective dampness-removing, liver-nourishing soup and tea recipes:

Vernal Equinox Dampness-Removing, Liver-Nourishing Teas

Rose and Jasmine Tea Efficacy: Soothes the liver, brightens the eyes, resolves dampness, and harmonizes the stomach.

Ingredients: 5g Dried Tangerine Peel (Chenpi), 5g Rose, 5g Jasmine.

Method: Steep in boiling water for 5 minutes. Chenpi, Small Red Bean, and Barley Water Efficacy: Strengthens the spleen and removes dampness.

Ingredients: 1 section Dried Tangerine Peel (Chenpi), 70g Small Red Beans (Chixiaodou), 35g Raw Barley (Sheng Yimi), 35g Cooked Barley (Shu Yimi).

Method: Add all ingredients to 1 liter of water. Bring to a boil, then reduce to low heat and simmer for 45 minutes.

Vernal Equinox Dampness-Removing, Liver-Nourishing Soups

3. Barley and Poria (Fuling) Soup

Efficacy: Removes dampness, strengthens the spleen, calms the mind.

Ingredients: 30g Raw and Cooked Barley (total), 30g Small Red Beans (Chixiaodou), 30g Poria (Fuling), 4 sections Dried Tangerine Peel (Chenpi), 2 Red Dates (Honey Dates).

Method: Wash ingredients (soak beans in advance). Add 1.2 liters of water, bring to a boil, then reduce to low heat and simmer for 1 hour. Season with salt.

Kudzu Root, Carrot, and Pork Bone Soup Efficacy: Strengthens the spleen, removes dampness, promotes fluid production, and quenches thirst.

Ingredients: 600g Kudzu Root (Fenge), 1 Carrot, 1 Corn, 1 section Dried Tangerine Peel (Chenpi), 300g Pork Bones.

Method: Peel and cut kudzu root into pieces. Blanch the pork bones. Add all ingredients to 4 liters of water, bring to a boil, then reduce to low heat and simmer for 1.5 hours. Season with salt.

Vernal Equinox Dietary Do's and Don'ts: Foods for Dampness Removal and Liver Nourishment

Besides soups and teas, daily diet should also be adjusted accordingly. Cheng recommends incorporating ingredients such as spinach, cabbage, pea shoots, mustard greens, barley, small red beans, garlic, mushrooms, jasmine flowers, and bean sprouts into your meals for their liver-nourishing and dampness-removing properties. She also advises limiting or avoiding foods that can exacerbate dampness and heat, including chili peppers, shrimp, crab, peanuts, taro, and glutinous rice.

Lifestyle Tips to Clear Dampness and Relieve Spring Fatigue

To bid farewell to "spring fatigue," besides dietary adjustments, daily routines should also align with the seasonal changes to help the body expel dampness and strengthen health. She suggests:

On pleasant days, take a spring outing. Walk in the countryside or park, connecting with nature, which helps the liver Qi flow smoothly.

Engage in moderate exercise that induces sweating, such as walking or jogging. This promotes Qi and blood circulation and is the most natural way to eliminate dampness.

On particularly humid days, use a dehumidifier indoors to keep the home environment dry, effectively reducing the impact of external dampness.



