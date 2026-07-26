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SOCIAL BUZZ

One storm, two stories: Typhoon Noul catches Northwest New Territories off-guard and Hong Kong Island undisturbed

SOCIAL BUZZ
1 hour ago
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(Online photo)
(Online photo)

The unusual path of Typhoon Noul turned Hong Kong into a city of two halves during the early hours of Sunday, with the Northwest New Territories bearing the brunt of the storm while Hong Kong Island enjoyed an unexpected calm.

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The Increasing Gale or Storm Signal No. 9 remained in effect for six hours, marking the first time a typhoon has made landfall from the east since Typhoon Molave in 2009, and the first time a southwest gale warning has been triggered since Severe Tropical Storm Merbok in 2017.

Unlike most tropical cyclones, Typhoon Noul’s unique trajectory delivered fierce northwest-to-southwest winds that hit the Northwest New Territories the hardest.

Under the raging tempest, many residents across Tuen Mun, Yuen Long, Tin Shui Wai, and Tai Po admitted they had underestimated Typhoon Noul. 

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Throughout the night, locals shared videos and photos showcasing the localized destruction in their neighborhoods.

The circulating footage showed torrential rain and trees swaying violently under the force of the destructive winds, including a rosy trumpet tree (Tabebuia rosea) near Fanling Centre that was bent completely sideways.

“Usually we don't feel much during typhoons, but Noul delivered the full force of the storm to us," one Yuen Long resident wrote online, adding that the winds actually grew stronger even as the Observatory lowered its warning to Signal No. 8 this afternoon.

Echoing a similar view, another Yuen Long resident noted that the wind had been howling through the night, leaving them praying their windows would hold.

The powerful gales also woke a Tin Shui Wai resident at 3:00 AM, who shared that the continuous booming sounds kept him from falling back asleep.

Also left sleepless were residents in Tai Po, where one local shared that the sharp, screeching sounds outside their windows had terrified them all night, describing the experience as something out of a horror movie.

But while the Northwest New Territories took a heavy hit, residents on Hong Kong Island reported enjoying a remarkably peaceful night.

"I didn't wake up once. It was the most comfortable typhoon in years," one island resident wrote, cheekily noting it was time for other districts to experience the true power of these storms.

Another resident from Aberdeen agreed, saying he had never slept so well during a typhoon, as he is usually terrified of his windows shattering under typical storm conditions.

As the storm moved away, residents began sharing updates on the aftermath, with firefighters captured on video working diligently to clear widespread fallen trees and scattered debris across the New Territories.

Typhoon Noul

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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