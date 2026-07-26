Storm damage keeps East Rail services suspended between Tai Po Market and Fanling

MTR services gradually resumed on Sunday as Typhoon Noul moved away from Hong Kong, but storm damage continued to disrupt East Rail Line services between Tai Po Market and Fanling.

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The MTR Corporation said all railway lines had resumed service except the East Rail Line section between Tai Po Market Station and Fanling Station, where repair work on damaged overhead cables was still under way.

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The rail operator said fallen trees and damaged cables near Tai Wo Station had caused the disruption. Train services between Tai Po Market and Fanling were unlikely to resume before late afternoon.

Under the limited service arrangement, East Rail Line trains are running every 10 minutes between Admiralty and Tai Po Market, and every 20 minutes between Fanling and the boundary stations at Lo Wu and Lok Ma Chau.

To cope with passenger demand during the repair work, MTR said it would arrange shuttle buses between Tai Po Market and Fanling after the Observatory lowered the storm warning to Signal No. 3.

Meanwhile, Light Rail and MTR Bus services have returned to normal operations.

For Airport Express passengers, in-town check-in services have reverted to the standard cut-off time of 90 minutes before departure.

Separately, mainland railway authorities said all high-speed rail services to and from West Kowloon Station would be canceled until 4pm.

Citybus said most of its daytime routes would gradually resume service from 12.40pm as the storm continued to move away from the city.

The Airport Authority said about 350 flights were canceled on Sunday, with services expected to gradually resume after noon.

It added that all three runways may operate overnight to clear the backlog, with normal operations expected to resume by Monday morning.