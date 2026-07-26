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NEWS

Authorities check drains, slopes and trees after Noul weakens

NEWS
2 hours ago
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Hong Kong authorities have launched emergency inspections of drainage systems, slopes and trees across the city to clear potential safety hazards as Typhoon Noul moves inland over Guangdong and weakens.

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The Development Bureau has instructed relevant departments to inspect infrastructure and vegetation to safeguard public safety. Tree management teams have begun removing fallen trees and assessing busy areas to prune, remove or cordon off damaged greenery where necessary. 

The Drainage Services Department is inspecting about 240 flood-prone locations, major rivers and drainage channels, and will carry out immediate clearance work if needed.

Authorities are also checking man-made slopes and retaining walls in densely populated areas. To speed up the process, the Civil Engineering and Development Department has deployed a drone management platform to inspect natural and man-made slopes in five key areas vulnerable to surface runoff.

The areas include Yiu Hing Road in Shau Kei Wan, King Yin Lei in Tseung Kwan O, Chuk Yuen in Wong Tai Sin, Pok Fu Lam and Fei Tsui Road in Chai Wan.

The Buildings Department has sent officers to check major streets for loose signboards, damaged scaffolding, loose windows and other structural hazards. Government contractors will be arranged to handle high-risk cases where necessary.

Authorities also instructed contractors at a construction site in Cheung Sha Wan to swiftly remove unstable scaffolding from a building, and urged all registered contractors to inspect safety conditions at private development sites.

Typhoon Noul

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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