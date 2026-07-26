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NEWS

Discovery Bay, Park Island ferry services resume after storm signal lowered

NEWS
4 hours ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Ferry services to Discovery Bay and Park Island resumed on Sunday afternoon as Typhoon Noul gradually moved away from Hong Kong.

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The resumption came after the Hong Kong Observatory lowered the storm warning to the Strong Wind Signal No. 3 at 12.40pm.

According to the latest service announcements, the ferry service between Discovery Bay and Central resumed at 1.30pm.

For the Park Island-Central route, the first departure from Park Island was scheduled for 2pm, followed by the first return sailing from Central at 2.30pm.

Services between Park Island and Tsuen Wan will resume later, with departures scheduled for 4.10pm from Park Island and 4.30pm from Tsuen Wan.

Typhoon Noulferry

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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