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NEWS

Typhoon Noul blows out holiday plans, but high spirits flow

NEWS
4 hours ago
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While most Hongkongers were secretly hoping for a Monday typhoon to secure an extra day off work, Typhoon Noul instead washed out weekend holiday plans for many.

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As the storm moved away from the city, public transport services gradually resumed after the Hong Kong Observatory downgraded the weather alert to the Strong Wind Signal No. 3 at midday on Sunday.

Crowds quickly returned to the streets by noon, with the bustling district of Mong Kok coming back to life as retail shops reopened and fast-food restaurants filled up around 12.30pm.

Lam, who met up with friends for a shopping trip as soon as MTR services resumed, noted that the winds had been much stronger than expected, reporting sights of fallen trees scattered across local streets.

"Of course, it would have been best if the typhoon had come just one day later, as we all have to go back to work on Monday," he joked.

Chu, who had originally planned to take her children to the cinema, said their family outing was delayed by early-morning transport disruptions and late store openings. 

Still, she emphasized that their holiday mood remained unaffected and that she planned to take the children for a walk nearby instead.

Also forced to adjust his plans was Yeung, who had organized a dim sum gathering with friends but was kept indoors by the raging morning storm. 

He explained that the severe weather had prevented them from going anywhere, and they were only able to head out once transit services finally resumed.

The typhoon also left cinemas in Mong Kok with plenty of empty seats on Sunday afternoon. 

Residents Wong and Ho decided to catch a movie after the traffic disruptions cleared, noting that they had not booked tickets in advance because they assumed the storm would keep most people at home.

Tourists were likewise forced to alter their itineraries due to the wet weather. Jiang, a visitor from Shanxi on a seven-day trip, took her children shopping at a mall instead of visiting the Central Ferris Wheel as planned.

"I come to Hong Kong every year, so it doesn't bother me," she said. "I can always visit the wheel next time."

Typhoon NoulMong Kok

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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