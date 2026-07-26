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NEWS

Cheung Sha Wan Road closed as collapsed scaffolding triggers traffic diversions

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Special traffic and pedestrian restrictions have been implemented in Cheung Sha Wan following the collapse of a massive bamboo scaffolding structure onto the roof of a nearby industrial building during Typhoon Noul.

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Police announced the temporary road closures on Sunday after severe winds brought down the scaffolding at a construction site at 750 Cheung Sha Wan Road on Saturday, causing it to fall onto the roof of the Hong Kong Spinners Industrial Building.

Under the special traffic arrangements, eastbound traffic on Cheung Sha Wan Road is restricted to a left turn onto Tai Nan West Street, while southbound vehicles on Cheung Wah Street must turn left onto Cheung Sha Wan Road. 

Westbound drivers on Cheung Sha Wan Road are permitted only to turn left onto Hing Wah Street.

Pedestrian footpaths along Cheung Sha Wan Road between Hing Wah Street and Tai Nan West Street have also been closed to ensure public safety.

The Transport Department said that all vehicular lanes on Cheung Sha Wan Road in both directions between Tai Nan West Street and Hing Wah Street remain closed due to the dangerous scaffolding.

Dozens of bus routes operated by KMB and Citybus, including several cross-harbor services, have been diverted as a result of the road closures. 

Commuters are advised to allow extra travel time, check the latest route arrangements, and consider alternative transport options where possible.

Cheung Sha Wan RoadTyphoon Noul

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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