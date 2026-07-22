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GOSSIP

Patrick Tse’s ashes await placement as family marks seventh-day memorial ritual

GOSSIP
24 mins ago
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The ashes of Hong Kong screen legend Patrick Tse remain unplaced as his family gathered on Wednesday to mark the traditional seventh-day memorial ritual, commonly known as “touqi,” following his death at 89. 

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Tse passed away from pneumonia on July 16. His son, pop star and actor Nicholas Tse, who had remained by his father’s side throughout his final days, is scheduled to fly to Qingdao on Thursday for a weekend concert, abiding by the show business maxim that “the show must go on.”

Patrick Tse, who had long been reported to live in Repulse Bay in his later years, was actually moved by his son Nicholas Tse to a Mid-Levels luxury residence at a monthly rent of HK$100,000, to be near his former wife Deborah Lee for easier care and support.
Patrick Tse, who had long been reported to live in Repulse Bay in his later years, was actually moved by his son Nicholas Tse to a Mid-Levels luxury residence at a monthly rent of HK$100,000, to be near his former wife Deborah Lee for easier care and support.
Patrick Tse and his former wife Deborah Lee lived as neighbours in the Mid-Levels in his later years, after his health began to decline.
Patrick Tse and his former wife Deborah Lee lived as neighbours in the Mid-Levels in his later years, after his health began to decline.

Dispelling widespread public perception that the senior Tse spent his twilight years in Repulse Bay, sources revealed that Nicholas had in fact been renting a luxury Mid-Levels apartment for his father at HK$100,000 a month. The location was chosen to keep Tse close to his former wife, Deborah Lee, for regular care. Nicholas had also provided his father with a seven-seater vehicle and round-the-clock private caretakers.

Insiders said the family has applied for the expedited collection of the late icon's ashes, which could be released as early as Thursday, though a final resting place has yet to be determined. In accordance with Tse’s wishes for a low-key farewell, no public memorial services will be held.

Patrick Tse Nicholas Tse mourning ritual

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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