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NEWS

Tuen Mun beach drowning claims life of husband 5 days after wife

NEWS
12 hours ago
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A Pakistani-origin couple drowned while swimming at Cafeteria New  Beach in Tuen Mun on Friday night, with the husband dying today after five days in hospital, five days after his wife succumbed to her injuries.

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The couple, both holding Hong Kong identity cards, were pulled from the water by rescuers around 8pm on August 7 and rushed to Tuen Mun Hospital. The 20-year-old woman was certified dead the following day. Her 23-year-old husband remained hospitalized until he died at 3.24pm today, August 12.

Police preliminary investigations indicate the couple was wading in the water when the incident occurred. The case is being handled by the Castle Peak Police District's Criminal Investigation Team 4.

drowning Tuen Mun Pakistani couple

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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