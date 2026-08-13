Tuen Mun beach drowning claims life of husband 5 days after wife

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A Pakistani-origin couple drowned while swimming at Cafeteria New Beach in Tuen Mun on Friday night, with the husband dying today after five days in hospital, five days after his wife succumbed to her injuries.

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The couple, both holding Hong Kong identity cards, were pulled from the water by rescuers around 8pm on August 7 and rushed to Tuen Mun Hospital. The 20-year-old woman was certified dead the following day. Her 23-year-old husband remained hospitalized until he died at 3.24pm today, August 12.

Police preliminary investigations indicate the couple was wading in the water when the incident occurred. The case is being handled by the Castle Peak Police District's Criminal Investigation Team 4.