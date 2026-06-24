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SOCIAL BUZZ

(Video) Two-meter snake sparks panic at Deep Water Bay Beach, flees into sea as swimmers scatter

SOCIAL BUZZ
43 mins ago
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source: online

A snake measuring around two meters sparked panic at Deep Water Bay Beach on Sunday (Jun 21) after it was seen slithering across the sand before making its way into the sea and disappearing from sight.

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Eyewitness footage circulating online shows the reptile moving near a tree at the busy Southern District beach, where weekend crowds had gathered. As soon as beachgoers spotted the animal, screams broke out and swimmers quickly retreated from the shoreline.

Police said they received a report at around noon from Leisure and Cultural Services Department staff after a snake was spotted in a tree at the beach. Officers, firefighters and lifeguards were deployed to the scene, and a snake handler was called in to assist. However, the animal managed to escape before it could be captured.

The snake is believed to have been disturbed while hiding in a tree before making its way onto the beach and eventually into the sea.

Footage showed the snake appearing startled and repeatedly attempting to escape. It eventually headed towards the shoreline and swam into the sea, where it disappeared from view.

No injuries were reported.

The incident quickly went viral online, with social media users joking that the snake appeared "more frightened than the swimmers." Others quipped that the reptile had "fallen into the sea" or had gone for a Dragon Boat Festival swim.

Authorities have reminded the public to keep a safe distance from wild animals and to avoid approaching or attempting to handle them, warning that snakes may react defensively if disturbed.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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