Former fitness coach turned fishmonger becomes viral sensation in Mong Kok

A fishmonger in Mong Kok has become the city’s latest internet sensation after a video showcasing his muscular physique and six-pack abs went viral online, with some netizens joking they would visit the market just to buy seafood from him.

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The 34-year-old, known as Chris, came to public attention after clips of him working at a fish stall spread across social media.

In an interview with Sing Tao Probe, a sister publication of The Standard, Chris revealed that he was previously a fitness trainer and Muay Thai coach, and had even competed professionally before the Covid-19 pandemic upended his career.

With gyms forced to close and work drying up during the pandemic, he decided to return to his family’s fish business.

“The business needed help and there was a manpower shortage at our Mong Kok shop, so I joined in,” he said.

Despite spending long days handling seafood and carrying heavy loads, Chris still finds time to hit the gym two to three times a week after work to maintain his physique.

Customers say his popularity is about more than just his muscles.

Regular shoppers described him as polite, friendly and generous, with some saying he occasionally offers discounts to elderly customers.

While his newfound fame has turned him into a local talking point, Chris said he remains unfazed by the attention

“If people recognize me, I’ll say hello,” he said. “But at the end of the day, I just want to focus on my work and make a living.”

His brother, who runs another fish stall in Yuen Long, also spoke about the challenges of running the business, saying the seafood trade has become increasingly difficult in recent years as more Hong Kong residents cross the border to shop in mainland China.