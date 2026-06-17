logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
TRENDING
breadcrumb-arrow
SOCIAL BUZZ

Former fitness coach turned fishmonger becomes viral sensation in Mong Kok

SOCIAL BUZZ
42 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

A fishmonger in Mong Kok has become the city’s latest internet sensation after a video showcasing his muscular physique and six-pack abs went viral online, with some netizens joking they would visit the market just to buy seafood from him.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The 34-year-old, known as Chris, came to public attention after clips of him working at a fish stall spread across social media.

In an interview with Sing Tao Probe, a sister publication of The Standard, Chris revealed that he was previously a fitness trainer and Muay Thai coach, and had even competed professionally before the Covid-19 pandemic upended his career.

With gyms forced to close and work drying up during the pandemic, he decided to return to his family’s fish business.

“The business needed help and there was a manpower shortage at our Mong Kok shop, so I joined in,” he said.

Despite spending long days handling seafood and carrying heavy loads, Chris still finds time to hit the gym two to three times a week after work to maintain his physique.

Customers say his popularity is about more than just his muscles.

Regular shoppers described him as polite, friendly and generous, with some saying he occasionally offers discounts to elderly customers.

While his newfound fame has turned him into a local talking point, Chris said he remains unfazed by the attention

“If people recognize me, I’ll say hello,” he said. “But at the end of the day, I just want to focus on my work and make a living.”

His brother, who runs another fish stall in Yuen Long, also spoke about the challenges of running the business, saying the seafood trade has become increasingly difficult in recent years as more Hong Kong residents cross the border to shop in mainland China.

+1

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
32,000 cups to cover rent? Chinese tea chain Mixue closes two more HK outlets amid sky-high rents
SOCIAL BUZZ
18 hours ago
Former Japanese adult star spends $480 on taxi for ‘cheaper eggs’ grocery run across HK
SOCIAL BUZZ
18 hours ago
Jobless HK father says he was rejected for $20,000 jobs for being overqualified
SOCIAL BUZZ
16-06-2026 12:40 HKT
Taxi driver ‘refuses’ elderly couple heading to hospital from Sha Tin, sparks online debate
SOCIAL BUZZ
15-06-2026 13:45 HKT
Hong Kong's first 'face-stepping' massage shop raises hygiene and fetish concerns
SOCIAL BUZZ
11-06-2026 15:39 HKT
source: online
Employer loses $20,000 after domestic helper quits after just two days, citing earthquake damage
SOCIAL BUZZ
11-06-2026 13:32 HKT
(file photo)
HK student says overseas study dream backfired after top university snub
SOCIAL BUZZ
10-06-2026 16:32 HKT
New public housing resident struggles with 'reverse' door and gate installation
SOCIAL BUZZ
10-06-2026 05:51 HKT
File photo and online capture
CSSA recipient locks mother out over $480 bra dispute and asks online: ‘Am I wrong?’
SOCIAL BUZZ
09-06-2026 15:43 HKT
Taiwan murder case: Fujian woman’s ‘grieving partner act’ exposed after killing a boyfriend 11 years her junior
SOCIAL BUZZ
08-06-2026 18:05 HKT
logo
(Video) 2 passengers thrown from taxi and killed in Tsing Sha Highway crash
NEWS
12 hours ago
Firefighter who saved life last week dies with wife in Tsing Sha Highway car accident
NEWS
21 mins ago
Cecilia Cheung wins breach-of-contract lawsuit brought by ex-manager
ENTERTAINMENT
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.